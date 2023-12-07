Hearing First Unveils 2024 Course Catalog with New Pediatric Audiology Offerings

Catalog to Feature Over 40 Courses Featuring the Latest Research for Professionals to Improve Listening and Spoken Language Outcomes for Children with Hearing Loss

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing First , a subsidiary of the Oberkotter Foundation , has announced its 2024 course catalog. The catalog features new and return courses focused on pediatric audiology and Listening and Spoken Language (LSL) best practices to improve LSL outcomes for children who are deaf or hard of hearing. All courses are free to attend and learners can earn CE credits from the American Academy of Audiology (AAA), AG Bell Academy, and American Speech Language and Hearing Association (ASHA). The 2024 course catalog opened for registration earlier this week.

Hearing First courses translate the latest research and evidence-based science for hearing healthcare industry professionals to apply to their practice. Courses are led by some of the industry's leading experts in pediatric audiology and LSL intervention, selected based on their research, experience, and expertise.

"The Oberkotter Foundation's mission to support families of children with hearing loss includes supporting the professionals who work with them. As a subsidiary of the foundation, Hearing First wants professionals to challenge their thinking, learn the latest research, and expand their knowledge of pediatric audiology and LSL best practices through online learning," said Dr. Teresa Caraway, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, LSLS Cert. AVT, CEO of Oberkotter Foundation. "The goal is to remove barriers to the information that will improve outcomes by creating free access to relevant, research-based information. In 2024, Hearing First expanded its course offerings and increased the number of pediatric-audiology focused courses to help achieve that goal."

Hearing First has placed an emphasis on coordinated collaborative care and the importance of a multidisciplinary team to support families. A small sample of the catalog topics includes:

Genetics and Childhood Hearing Loss

Autism and Hearing Loss

Imaging of the Auditory System

Auditory Neuropathy Spectrum Disorder

Best of Pediatric Audiology Literature - 2023

What's New in Pediatric Audiology Research: LOCHI, OCHL, CDaCI, and Melbourne CI Research

Theory of Mind

Assessment in LSL Intervention

Music and Singing in LSL Intervention

Literacy Development in LSL Intervention

Motivational Interviewing

Auditory Skill Development

Courses include live-online learning and self-study opportunities. In order to register, learners can join the Professional Learning Community for free. Professionals can grow their network through the community and get access to thousands of other hearing healthcare professionals through community forums and discussions. The full course catalog can be found at HearingFirst.org/learning/p/catalog.

"We've entered a new era for pediatric audiology. Hearing healthcare professionals are hungry for evidence-based protocols to apply to their clinical practice," said Dr. Jace Wolfe, PhD, CCC-A, Sr. VP of Innovation, Oberkotter Foundation. "Hearing First has diligently designed courses at all levels for those working with children who are deaf or hard of hearing. These new pediatric audiology courses are designed to meet an intermediate to advanced learning level and provide takeaways that will help shape a new standard of care."

A two-part genetics course kicks off the new pediatric audiology learning in the new year. This intermediate-level course offers comprehensive coverage of genetics and hearing loss. Part one focuses on the fundamentals of genetics and part two looks at the connection between genetics and auditory function in children .

To learn more about Hearing First learning opportunities, visit HearingFirst.org/learning.

About Hearing First

Hearing First helps caring adults provide infants and toddlers who are deaf or hard of hearing with the same listening, spoken language, and literacy opportunities as their hearing peers through Listening and Spoken Language (LSL). Hearing First offers free educational resources and online learning experiences for families of children with hearing loss and professionals who seek to advance their LSL knowledge and understanding. With two free online communities, the Family Support Community and Professional Learning Community , Hearing First also helps members connect with other adults who share their same experience. Hearing First is a subsidiary of the Oberkotter Foundation , a private foundation with a 35-year history of supporting opportunities for children who are deaf or hard of hearing to learn to listen and talk.

