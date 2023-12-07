Guidehouse Partners with Arvada, CO to Implement Workday for ERP Modernization

Guidehouse is your guide for public sector Workday

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has announced that it was selected by the City of Arvada, CO to implement Workday solutions to replace and modernize the city's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

The scope of the project includes implementation services for Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management, and Workday Prism Analytics to achieve Arvada's goals including project management, business process analysis, change management, and interface development.

"We are excited to be a part of this exciting modernization project for Arvada," said Collin Lopes, partner at Guidehouse. "Guidehouse offers a distinctive blend of experience deploying Workday with our local and institutional knowledge, providing trusted management and technology consulting services to public sector entities."

This project is one of several recent partnerships Guidehouse has announced that help public agencies implement Workday. Other recent projects include Workday implementations for Oakland Co., MI and Spokane, WA.

"The Guidehouse team provides the extensive expertise needed to help us exceed our objectives for this significant project, and Workday provides simplicity, unification, and flexibility," said Craig Poley of Arvada. "This powerful combination of talent is best suited to optimize Workday for the City of Arvada and enable our internal teams to focus on the mission of delivering superior services to enhance the lives of everyone in the community."

A leading Workday implementation partner for the public sector, Guidehouse experts empower organizations to efficiently manage finances, attract, and retain top talent, and create the workforce of the future. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by public sector clients, Guidehouse combines management consulting techniques and Workday's deployment methodology to ensure a seamless system transformation.

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving the commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. For more than two decades, clients have relied on Guidehouse for pragmatic and right-sized solutions tailored to their needs — whether embarking on a multifaceted transformation, unleashing innovation, remediating deficiencies, or enhancing operations.

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

