BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® AND CHRISTIAN SIRIANO UNVEIL A FIRST OF ITS KIND COCKTAIL ATTIRE INSPIRED BY CLASSIC GIN DRINKS

A couture fusion of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and distinctive garments, inclusive of the Martini Clutch, Bombay Sapphire & Tonic Blouse and the Ultimate Collins Blazer, the collection is available for purchase on December 4th at ChristianSiriano.com

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® is thrilled to announce the continuation of its partnership with renowned fashion designer Christian Siriano for the launch of its cocktail-inspired capsule collection. Literally and figuratively embodying holiday cocktail party attire, this curated ensemble builds on the success of Siriano's Bombay Sapphire French 75-inspired haute couture gown showcased at his 15th-anniversary show at New York Fashion Week this past September.

As part of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE's Saw This, Made This campaign, the collection showcases how visual inspiration can be transformed into tangible, one-of-a-kind creations. Each piece within this capsule collection – from a Martini Clutch, Bombay Sapphire & Tonic Blouse to an Ultimate Collins Blazer – embodies Siriano's distinctive aesthetic, seamlessly blending glamour and whimsy. Taking holiday sartorial success to new heights, the collection features the following:

Bombay Sapphire Martini Clutch: A chic, playful clutch inspired by the Bombay Martini, shaped like the iconic cocktail, and featuring subtle olive motifs—an elevated accessory for those seeking a touch of whimsy this holiday season.

Bombay Sapphire & Tonic Blouse: A shimmering blouse with pearl-white buttons down the front, capturing the effervescence of the Bombay Gin & Tonic – a holiday classic form that can be tailored according to the occasion. Blue and white flowers around the collar serve as a stylish accoutrement, whose essence is also captured in the accompanying cocktail ice.

Bombay Sapphire Ultimate Collins Blazer: A celebratory gold blazer with straight lines embodying the Bombay Ultimate Collins cocktail and its signature glass—sophistication with a festive touch, featuring a pop of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE's signature blue color.

Jaime Keller, Brand Director of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE North America, stated: "We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the Saw This, Made This campaign since its launch in 2022. Our invitation encouraged people to recognize the creativity and beauty surrounding them. Christian Siriano's capsule collection stands as a testament to the intersection of creativity and elegance, encapsulating the spirit of this campaign. Through innovative design and inspired silhouettes, Siriano seamlessly translates the allure of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE cocktails into the realm of high fashion."

"As a designer, I see fashion as a canvas for storytelling. This collaboration with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE allowed me to weave the narratives of iconic gin cocktails into the very fabric of style. Each piece in this capsule collection tells a story of effervescence, sophistication, and celebration—capturing the spirit of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE in a wearable form. It's an exploration of creativity that goes beyond the expected, inviting individuals to infuse their own narratives into the art of fashion," stated Christian Siriano.

All proceeds from sales of the capsule collection will be donated by Christian Siriano to GLAAD, a non-profit LGBTQ advocacy organization focused on cultural change to ensure fair, accurate, and inclusive representation to advance LGBTQ acceptance.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE French 75

2 oz BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®

3 oz MARTINI® Prosecco

½ oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

¼ oz simple syrup

Lemon twist to garnish

Method: Shake all of the ingredients (except Prosecco) briefly with cubed ice for around 10 seconds. Fine strain the mixture into a chilled, straight sided wine glass including 3oz of Prosecco.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin & Tonic

1 part BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®

3 parts FEVER-TREE Indian Tonic Water Lime

Method: Fill balloon glass with ice, stir well to chill your glass, and strain out the extra liquid. Add gin and tonic and stir well. Garnish with lime and enjoy.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Martini

3 oz BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®

⅛ oz MARTINI® Dry Vermouth

Garnish with lemon twist or olives

Method: Chill coupe or Martini glass in the freezer. Build the contents of the cocktail in a mixing glass with ice. Stir well for 45 seconds and serve into the chilled coupe or Martini glass. Garnish with lemon twist or olives. Sip & Enjoy!

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Ultimate Collins

1 ½ oz BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®

½ oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ oz simple syrup

2 oz champagne

1 lemon wedge

Method: Measure all ingredients (except the champagne) into a cocktail shaker. Shake with cubed ice for 5 seconds, then pour entire contents into a balloon glass. Top with chilled & freshly opened champagne. Garnish with a fresh lemon wedge.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®:

Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The design of the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavours of the botanicals are skillfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is on a mission to be the world's most sustainable international gin, with all 10 botanicals certified sustainably sourced. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® AND CREATIVITY:

With its 'Stir Creativity' campaign, launched in 2018, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is leading a global mission - a call to arms for everyone to engage with their creativity and unlock their creative potential. From advocacy programmes including the World's Most Imaginative Bartender competition, which has run in the US for over a decade, to hosting The Glasshouse Project, which brings together the world's top bartenders in a series of creative workshops designed to push the boundaries of cocktail creativity. For eight years, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ran The Artisan Series, an art competition created by the brand to provide emerging artists with an international platform.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 9,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

About Christian Siriano

Award-winning CFDA designer Christian Siriano has established himself as a tour de force in the fashion world since launching his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Siriano's designs have been worn by today's biggest stars including current FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Coolidge, to name but a few. With nearly two decades of fashion experience under his belt, the Siriano design studio continues to celebrate beauty and diversity in this ever-changing fashion industry. As a result, Christian's work has been featured in a multitude of prestigious museum exhibits including his first ever solo work retrospective titled "Christian Siriano: People Are People" at SCAD (Savannah College of Art & Design) from October 2021-2022, Kensington Palace's largest exhibition to date (currently on view) titled "Crown to Couture," and The MET Costume Institute where he broke a Met Gala record for having three separate looks featured in the 2021 exhibit "In America: A Lexicon." Christian himself was also named among Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2018 for his leading contributions to body diversity on the runway and red carpet, was a member of Forbes' 30 Under 30 class of 2015, and was the youngest person to ever appear on Crain's "40 Under 40" list at age 24. Apart from his thriving fashion empire, Christian added interior designer (Siriano Interiors) and best-selling author (Dresses to Dream About and Dresses to Dream About: Deluxe Edition) to his impressive list of credits.

