Sipcam Oxon Strengthens Presence in Americas with Acquisition of New Industrial Asset in the United States

MILAN, Italy, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sipcam Oxon S.p.A. announced today that it has completed the acquisition of certain industrial and logistics assets from Odom Industries Inc. (Mississippi), through its U.S. affiliate Sipcam Agro USA Inc.

Sipcam Agro USA is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, and is owned by Sipcam Oxon Group, an Italian-based company founded in 1946 and recognized worldwide for formulation and manufacturing expertise.

The acquisition strengthens Sipcam Oxon's presence in the United States, where the company has a distribution subsidiary, Sipcam Agro USA, with annual sales of over $100 million. The acquisition gives Sipcam Agro USA a full integration along the value chain, with its own formulation and logistic assets.

The transaction involved the acquisition of the industrial assets of the Shubuta (Mississippi) logistics center and the Waynesboro (Mississippi) production site, which is dedicated to the formulation of agrochemicals with a total workforce of approximately 140 people. The Waynesboro production site is equipped with various formulation technologies, primarily to produce herbicides.

"The acquisition of these assets from Odom Industries Inc. is an important milestone for our growth in the United States," said Nadia Gagliardini, President of Sipcam Oxon Group. "This transaction will allow us to consolidate our presence in the U.S. agrochemical, biostimulants and biorationals markets."

The acquisition of these industrial assets represents an important step in Sipcam Oxon's growth strategy in the United States. Thanks to the Group's strong technical and production skills, the company intends to become a leading contract manufacturer in the agrochemical sector, providing American customers with its innovative know-how and production capacity.

Sipcam Oxon S.p.A. is an independent Italian company founded in 1946. With consolidated revenues of €720 million in 2022 and a workforce of around 1,000 employees worldwide, it is today a group active in the research, development, registration, production, and distribution of "off-patent" agrochemicals, biostimulants, biorationals, specialty fertilizers, chemical intermediates, and seeds.

The Sipcam Oxon Group produces, at the level of synthesis and formulation, in nine plants (Italy, Spain, Brazil, the United States, China, and Australia) and distributes directly in 29 countries through its subsidiaries and in over 50 countries through third-party distributors.

For more information about Sipcam Agro USA, visit www.sipcamagrousa.com.

Sipcam Agro USA, Inc., the US affiliate of Milan, Italy-based Sipcam Oxon S.p.A., is proud to announce the acquisition of Waynesboro, Mississippi-based Odom Industries assets including plants, with formulation, packaging and warehousing. This new business will be operated by Sipcam Agro Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sipcam Agro USA, Inc. (PRNewswire)

