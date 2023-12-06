Lodging Dynamics Adds Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town to its Management Portfolio

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), a leading hotel management company, has been appointed to manage the Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town (Scottsdale Canopy) in Scottsdale, Arizona. Lodging Dynamics will extend its presence to the Arizona market with this appointment.

"We're excited to expand into the highly coveted Phoenix-Scottsdale area, capitalizing on the changing travel trends influenced by COVID. This move broadens our reach and strengthens connections between Arizona and Southern California guests. Our properties in San Diego and Orange Counties, known for attracting guests year-round, will align seamlessly with the preferences of our new Arizona guests. This expansion represents a key milestone in our dedication to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences across different regions." Stated Brian Ehrlich, Lodging Dynamics' Vice President of Business Development.

Located in the historic district of Old Town Scottsdale, the full-service hotel is adjacent to Scottsdale's Museum of the West. The ideal setting provides easy access to the district's world-class collection of art galleries, shopping establishments, restaurants, and entertainment, including Scottsdale Fashion Square, and Scottsdale Stadium, the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants Major League Baseball team.

"We are genuinely thrilled to welcome this exquisite hotel to our growing management portfolio. The Scottsdale Canopy perfectly harmonizes with the timeless allure of Old Town Scottsdale through its impeccable architecture, captivating interior design, and exceptional dining offerings," expressed Jamie Caraher, President and CEO of Lodging Dynamics. "Our commitment continues to be focused on delivering exceptional guest experiences while delivering strong financial results for our owners," Jamie added.

The Old Town Canopy is a seven-story hotel with 177 guest rooms, a rooftop pool and bar, a restaurant, and available meeting space. For more information or to make reservations, please visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/phxotpy-canopy-scottsdale-old-town/.

About Lodging Dynamics

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the continental United States and Hawaii. The company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

