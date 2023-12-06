International Schools Services Breaks Ground as the First American-based International School Operator (ISO) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Schools Services (ISS), a leading global education provider, proudly announces its historic entry into the Riyadh education landscape as the first American-based International School Operator (ISO). Approval of ISS International Schools from the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) is a significant milestone which marks a pivotal moment for ISS and underscores its commitment to delivering world-class education to students in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With a rich history spanning six decades, ISS has earned a reputation for excellence in international education, operating schools in various countries around the world. The decision to establish a presence in Riyadh is a strategic move, driven by a deep understanding of the region's growing demand for high-quality international education.

"We are thrilled to bring ISS's legacy of exceptional international schools to Riyadh," said Dr. Tom Hawkins, Vice President for School Start-ups, Management, and Operations at ISS. "Our mission is to empower students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in a globalized world. By establishing ourselves as the first American-based International School Operator in Riyadh, we aim to contribute to the educational landscape of Saudi Arabia and foster a vibrant, multicultural learning environment."

ISS plans to leverage its expertise in curriculum development, teacher training, and school management to provide students in Riyadh with a comprehensive and holistic education. The curriculum will be designed to meet international standards while incorporating elements that celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia.

The establishment of ISS as the first American-based International School Operator in Riyadh is a testament to the organization's dedication to shaping the future of education. ISS looks forward to building meaningful partnerships with the local community and contributing to the educational development of Riyadh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a whole.

Investors seeking to establish new schools can learn more about the ISS process and benefits at https://www.iss.edu/services/iss-optimize .

