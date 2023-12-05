'TIS THE SEASON FOR STAR OF THE SEAS: ROYAL CARIBBEAN OPENS NEXT ICONIC VACATION

The Latest in the Lineup of the World's Best Vacations Debuts August 2025 in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's opening day for the next bold combination of every vacation. Royal Caribbean International revealed the first look at the latest in the best-selling Icon Class, Star of the Seas, and the vacations in store for every type of family and adventurer. Starting August 2025, vacationers can get away in a new way from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, with 7-night vacations to the Caribbean and the cruise line's top-rated private island – Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas. Star's debut lineup is now open on Royal Caribbean's website, and Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members have special access to book today in advance of the official opening on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Debuting August 2025 in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, Royal Caribbean International’s Star of the Seas is the next bold combination of every vacation – from the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure. Star’s all-encompassing Icon Class lineup has experiences in store for every type of family and adventurer to make memories their way every day, without compromise. (PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean International) (PRNewswire)

Adventurers can island hop in style on the next iconic vacation while in the eastern or western Caribbean and The Bahamas. The newly opened vacations feature idyllic locales like Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Roatan, Honduras; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Plus, on every getaway, vacationers can look forward to kicking back or going all out at Perfect Day at CocoCay. The cruise line's one-of-a-kind private island destination features everything from 13 waterslides to the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean and The Bahamas to the island's first adults-only oasis, Hideaway Beach (opening January 2024), with a private beach, pools and spots for drinks and bites, exclusive cabanas, live music and more.

On the heels of welcoming Icon of the Seas to the family two months before its January 2024 debut, Royal Caribbean is following up the historic response to the first in the Icon Class lineup by introducing the revolutionary combination of experiences to Port Canaveral (Orlando) for the first time. Star will feature the best of every vacation, from the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, across eight neighborhoods that are destinations in themselves, including Thrill Island, Chill Island; AquaDome, the tranquil oasis by day and vibrant hot spot at night; and the open-air Central Park. Between more than 40 ways to dine and drink, cutting-edge entertainment on the cruise line's four signature stages – air, ice, water and theater – and a lineup of activities for adults, kids, teens and the whole family, everyone can make memories their way every day without compromise.

The Icon Class highlights coming to Star include the adrenaline-pumping thrills like Category 6 waterpark's six record-breaking waterslides and Crown's Edge – part skywalk, part ropes course and part thrill ride – as well as the unrivaled ways to chill across seven pools for every vibe and mood, including swim-up bar Swim & Tonic; Cloud 17, the adults-only retreat; and The Hideaway's one-of-a-kind infinity pool suspended 135 feet above the ocean. And while families can spend time together and on their own adventures throughout Star, they can stay and play all day at Surfside. The neighborhood designed for young families features ways to splash for all ages, dedicated restaurants and even a bar – The Lemon Post – with a menu for the grownups and one for the kids. New experiences will also make their way to the latest in the lineup of the world's best family vacations, and they will be revealed at a later date.

With Star making its debut in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Royal Caribbean is doubling down on the revolutionary combination of every vacation that was first revealed on Icon in October 2022 and which continues to create unprecedented consumer demand. The two world's best vacations in two of the world's top travel destinations, Icon in Miami and Star in the greater Orlando area, will introduce an unparalleled lineup that marks the next bold moment in the new era of vacations and for Royal Caribbean.

Vacationers can explore all that has been revealed about Star to date on Royal Caribbean's website here.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 20 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

Debuting August 2025 in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, Royal Caribbean International’s Star of the Seas is the next bold combination of every vacation – from the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure. Star’s all-encompassing Icon Class lineup has experiences in store for every type of family and adventurer on 7-night vacations to the Caribbean and the cruise line’s top-rated private island – Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas. (PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean International) (PRNewswire)

In Chill Island on Star of the Seas, there’s a pool for every mood and each with prime ocean views. Of the seven pools, the four in this three-deck slice of paradise include Royal Caribbean's swim-up bar, Swim & Tonic; Royal Bay pool, the largest pool at sea; and the adults-only retreat, Cloud 17. (PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean International) (PRNewswire)

Perched at the top of Star of the Seas is the new AquaDome, a tranquil oasis by day and a vibrant hot spot by night. The transformational neighborhood is where guests can enjoy wraparound ocean views, a 55-foot-tall water curtain, restaurants, bars and the cruise line’s marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater. (PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean International) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean International) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Royal Caribbean International