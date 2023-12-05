Axtria Releases Annual Customer Engagement Benchmarking Study for the Life Sciences Industry

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader in award-winning cloud software and data analytics in the life sciences industry, released findings from its annual customer engagement planning and execution benchmarking study of life science organizations in the U.S.

Axtria Logo (PRNewswire)

The customer engagement paradigm is evolving with healthcare professionals (HCPs) changing preferences and through increases in digital channels. The digital transformation of society, post-pandemic, has dramatically accelerated this change. Digital trends and omnichannel readiness have created an urgent need to understand the implications for all aspects of field force planning and execution - from segmentation and targeting to activity planning, plan generation, and field execution.

"Life sciences marketing and sales organizations are moving beyond traditional channels and exploring multiple customer engagement touchpoints by including various digital strategies," said Asheesh Sharma, Head of Axtria's Commercial Excellence Practice. "Orchestrated customer engagement is transforming the field force role, and the expectations from the field are shifting from pure demand generation to more complex and coordinated engagements."

Below is a sample of insights from the study that delve deep into industry trends and best practices in customer engagement planning and execution:

Customer Engagement Planning and Execution Benchmarking Study (link to Infographic):

Among large companies, 83% have semi/fully automated data platforms or integrated platforms with a full 360-degree view of omnichannel orchestration, compared to 40%, or less than half, for small companies.

Enhancing cross-functional collaboration remains a key focus area for large and small companies.

Large corporations have already established omnichannel and customer 360 strategies. They are prioritizing implementing Next Best Action (NBA) or AI/ML algorithms, whereas smaller companies are at the initial stages, focusing on data consolidation and leadership commitment.

73% of large companies leverage NBA in their customer engagement strategy, and sales reps act on the recommendations.

The Customer Engagement Planning and Execution Benchmarking Study is now available for demonstration and discussion.

For more information on this study, please visit <link>.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria's solutions are used to digitally transform the entire product commercialization process, supporting RWE/HEOR, medical affairs, pricing and market access, product launch and post-launch, and marketing and sales operations to drive growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Our focus is on delivering solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete the journey from data to insights to action and get superior returns from their investments. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, visit www.axtria.com.

Connect with Axtria on:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axtria, Inc.