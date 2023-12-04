Wendy Bahr, Cisco's former global channel chief and expert on building channel sales value, joins BigSpring

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've spent countless meetings determining how to allocate incentives to channel partners with only historical or rearview mirror data to rely on – in today's fast-paced economy, knowing that a channel rep can pitch the value of the latest product is critical," says Wendy Bahr, BigSpring's newest advisor. "That's why I'm so excited about BigSpring's AI-powered approach to rapidly uplevel a global partner ecosystem with the latest product innovation in a way that accelerates and quantifies channel sales attribution. BigSpring leapfrogs conventional point solutions with a unified platform that cuts across channel strategy, operations and enablement."

Channel partners contribute 80% of revenue for 45% of businesses. In the US alone, more than 60,000 companies rely on channel partners to help them grow their business. Yet, over half of the companies who have a channel program don't have technology to activate it. "Companies describe the conventional tech stack for the channel as 'spray and pray' and 'death by content'. In contrast, BigSpring is the modern platform that accelerates revenue by ensuring channel readiness stays ahead of the latest product innovation. We're not interested in measuring seats and content hours, we solve for sales growth," say Bhakti Vithalani, founder and CEO of BigSpring.

BigSpring's AI-powered platform

onboards

everboards

channel resources at pace with innovation by deploying targeted campaigns with continuous practice and scoring to keep people ready to sell. The platform is mobile-first and can be launched in a week. Google, Cisco, Pfizer, HSBC, Nutanix, Tata, and others have adopted BigSpring across their teams and partner ecosystems. Customers have quantified >200% increase in opportunity creation, 216% uplift in upsell, and 9x faster time to market.

BigSpring has been recognized as a "Technology Pioneer '' by the World Economic Forum.Its advisors and investors include John Chambers, Adam Grant, Stewart Butterfield, Marty Nesbitt, Claire Hughes Johnson, and now Wendy Bahr, who joined BigSpring as an advisor in October, carries significant authority in the partner ecosystem and value based programs. With 18 years at Cisco, including as Senior VP of Global Partner Organization, Bahr handled a $3 billion budget and oversaw 60,000 partners, establishing her as a tech industry influencer, known for her partnership dedication. She's also served as Chief Commercial Officer at Rubrik, leading global indirect sales and managed relationships with partners, including Managed Service Providers and System Integrators. Says Vithalani, "Wendy is among the most experienced channel executives on the planet and we're thrilled to have her on board to deliver even greater value to our customers."

About BigSpring

BigSpring is an AI revenue acceleration platform. Google, HSBC, Cisco, Pfizer use BigSpring across their ecosystem of teams and partners. BigSpring's AI engine deploys personalized campaigns with continuous practice and scoring. BigSpring continually maps best practices to revenue, and identifies which ones to scale up. Visit BigSpring: https://www.bigspring.ai/

