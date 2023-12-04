Resolution Economics Strengthens its Financial Advisory Services Practice with Addition of The Red Maple Group

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Economics, LLC ("Resolution Economics" or "ResEcon") announced today that The Red Maple Group ("RMG"), an economic and forensic consulting firm has joined ResEcon as part of the Financial Advisory Services ("FAS") practice group. They will bring further expertise in business valuations and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") consulting to the FAS practice group.

Now in its 26th year, Resolution Economics is a leading specialty consulting firm providing economic and statistical analysis and regulatory compliance advice to companies, law firms, universities, and others. The firm has expertise in labor and employment matters, finance/forensic accounting analysis, artificial intelligence bias audits, life sciences, and affirmative action planning. ResEcon's forensic and accounting team provides analysis in a wide range of consulting situations to help companies understand their internal compliance circumstances and provides expert assistance and testimony in a variety of commercial dispute settings.

Headquartered in New Jersey, RMG is a leading economic and financial consulting service provider to business and government leaders, litigators, and estate planning professionals. Founded in 2018, the firm is led by Christopher Young, Ph.D. The firm's services include, but are not limited to, the performance of economic damages calculations, econometric analyses, social science research, valuation of businesses and patents. The firm has shown great success in assisting business and government leaders in resolving financial disputes, ranging from fraud and shareholder oppression to racketeering, labor disputes, and securities fraud. The firm also specializes in providing CFO, CEO, and COO services for leading U.S. technology, financial and healthcare firms.

"The addition of Dr. Young's team and their practice areas further enhances the growth ResEcon has been achieving over the past few years. We are incredibly excited to welcome these experienced professionals to our firm," Ali Saad, Managing Partner at ResEcon, said. "Dr. Young and his group are known for their thoughtful, consistent, high-quality work – a standard that ResEcon is also known for."

"We are delighted to join Resolution Economics, a firm we have admired for many years," said Dr. Young. "There is great cultural and strategic fit between RMG and ResEcon and we see valuable opportunities to learn from each other's successes and to offer some very important and integrated new services to clients. It is exciting to become part of a firm focused on consistently improving client engagement and supporting our growth."

Resolution Economics and the RMG group are well established in the litigation support field and have professionals who have consulted or testified as experts in hundreds of state and federal matters.

J. Duross O'Bryan, head of ResEcon's FAS practice group said: "Chris and his team bring to ResEcon a significant amount of experience in the valuation and damages areas. We are very excited to have them join our team and look forward to a very successful future together."

Resolution Economics is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP).

Established in 1998, ResEcon is an employee-owned, private equity-backed consultancy with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Charlotte. ResEcon is a leading provider of rigorous analytical services in the labor and employment area, including providing these services to support employer's pay equity decision making and the full range of human capital decisions from recruitment to termination. ResEcon also has a long and distinguished record in performing analysis and giving expert testimony in large scale class action settings in discrimination matters. In addition, the company has the leading practice nationally in handling wage and hour claims under state and federal statutes, as well as consulting to companies regarding their wage and hour practices. ResEcon also provides Artificial Intelligence bias audit and compliance services and specialized consulting for life sciences companies. In October 2022, Resolution Economics acquired Berkshire Associates, a leading provider of outsourced Affirmative Action Plan ("AAP") consulting and software services, compensation analysis, equal employment opportunity (EEO) and other human resource compliance-related services. Continuing its growth, in November 2023, Resolution Economics acquired the AAP, DE&I, Pay Equity and related training services of Biddle Consulting Group.

