K36 Therapeutics Announces Presentation on KTX-1001 for Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K36 Therapeutics, Inc. ("K36"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing its first-in-class MMSET inhibitor KTX-1001 for t(4;14) multiple myeloma, today announced that its abstract evaluating KTX-1001 in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma has been accepted for presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will be held December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, California, and online. Dr. Jesús G. Berdeja, the Director of Multiple Myeloma Research at Tennessee Oncology, will deliver the presentation as part of the Trials in Progress session.

"I am delighted to be presenting the trial progress of KTX-1001 in high-risk subsets like translocation t(4;14)," stated Dr. Berdeja. "There still remains an unmet need for new personalized oral therapies to treat multiple myeloma and novel precision therapeutics like KTX-1001 to address the challenges seen in high-risk patients with translocation t(4;14)."

"We are seeing significant interest and momentum in our Phase 1 trial, and I would like to thank the patients, investigators and their staff for their commitment to generate important data from our trial," said Terry Connolly, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of K36. "KTX-1001 has demonstrated encouraging preclinical activity and a favorable tolerability profile establishing the potential to create a breakthrough therapy for multiple myeloma patients who have exhausted available standard of care treatments."

Presentation Details:

Title: Trial in Progress: A Phase 1 Study of KTX-1001, an Oral, First-in-Class, Selective MMSET Inhibitor in Patients with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Poster Number: 3391

Session Name: 653. Multiple Myeloma: Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster II

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Full abstracts can be found at the ASH Annual Meeting website at www.Hematology.org .

About KTX-1001

KTX-1001 is a novel, first-in-class, potent, and selective methyltransferase inhibitor of the catalytic activity of lysine H3K36. It is an orally administered small molecule being developed initially for the treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, with a focus on patients with the t(4;14) translocation. This inhibitor offers a promising avenue for addressing this challenging high risk patient population.

About the KTX-1001 Phase 1 Clinical Trial

The Phase 1 clinical trial is a single-arm, open-label study in subjects with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. It is a multi-part clinical trial with dose escalation followed by an expansion cohort in patients with the genetic translocation t(4;14) to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of different doses of KTX-1001. For more information and participating centers visit NCT05651932.

About K36 Therapeutics, Inc.

Founded in February 2021, K36 is a privately held biotech company backed by Atlas Venture, F-Prime Capital, Eight Roads Capital, Nextech and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMS). Our mission is to translate epigenetic modulation of oncogenic pathways into first-in-class small molecule therapeutics for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.k36tx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

