This Week in Finance News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases, including finance and housing predictions for 2024.
- BofA Global Research Calls 2024 "The Year of the Landing"
"2023 defied almost everyone's expectations: recessions that never came, rate cuts that didn't materialize, bond markets that didn't bounce, except in short-lived, vicious spurts, and rising equities that pained most investors who remained cautiously underweight," said Candace Browning, head of BofA Global Research. "We expect 2024 to be the year when central banks can successfully orchestrate a soft landing, though recognize that downside risks may outnumber the upside ones."
- Wirex Announces Winners of the 2023 Rising Women in Crypto Power List
Pavel Matveev, Wirex's CEO & Co-founder, commented: "On behalf of Wirex, a sincere congratulations to all the winners! Your achievements are pushing the boundaries of innovation in the crypto space, and we're proud to recognise your significant contributions."
- Deloitte report: Improved financing could save US$50 trillion as the world decarbonizes
The report highlights the need for governments, financial institutions, and investors to jointly develop mechanisms to help mitigate risk from green projects by developing blended, low-cost finance solutions to mobilize private investment and help achieve economic growth and climate neutrality—especially in emerging economies.
- Zillow predicts more homes for sale, improved affordability in 2024
Buying a home will remain expensive, keeping pressure on the rental market to cater to families that will be renting for longer than previous generations. Many who buy will turn to homes that need some work, according to Zillow's predictions, and do-it-yourself upgrades and repairs will keep new homeowners busy.
- US Consumer Confidence Increased in November
"November's increase in consumer confidence was concentrated primarily among householders aged 55 and up; by contrast, confidence among householders aged 35-54 declined slightly," said Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board.
- Bloomberg Tax Launches New Portfolio to Help Practitioners Navigate State Corporate Income Taxes
The new Portfolio offers practical guidance from seasoned practitioners for early career tax professionals or other tax professionals who are less familiar with state corporate income taxation given the complexity of state corporate income taxes that multinational companies are increasingly required to pay.
- SoFi selects Blockchain.com as its first digital asset partner
This partnership brings a wave of new features and benefits for SoFi members who previously used SoFi crypto, offering new access to Blockchain's dozens of tokens to trade, advanced trading features like Recurring Buys, educational resources, and world-class security measures including the option to self-custody crypto.
- Binance Debuts 'Crypto Is Better' Content Series Highlighting User Journeys
These stories are examples of "how millions of people across the globe use crypto every day to take control of their finances, from changing careers in Africa to offsetting inflation in Asia – everyone has their own story."
- J.Crew Group Partners with Synchrony and Mastercard® for New Credit Card Program
J.Crew Group and Synchrony will partner on a private label credit card program, and together with Mastercard, the companies will launch a co-branded credit card designed for J.Crew and J.Crew Factory customers in the first half of 2024.
- VantageScore CreditGauge™ October 2023: Higher Year-Over-Year Credit Card Delinquencies and Balances Point Toward Modest Holiday Sales
"Although consumers seem to be managing their credit well overall, in general, they are carrying more debt and higher balances than a year ago. Combined with tightened credit, retailer concerns around consumers' willingness to shop this holiday season seem justified," said Susan Fahy, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at VantageScore.
- Jack Dorsey Leads Seed Round in Support of OCEAN'S Mission to Decentralize Bitcoin Mining Globally - Announces Launch at Future of Bitcoin Mining Conference
"By offering transparency and a mechanism for miners to be paid directly by bitcoin itself, we make the network radically more robust. The name OCEAN intentionally contrasts with the restrictive, permissioned nature of legacy pools," said OCEAN's Global Head of Sales, the pseudonymous Bitcoin Mechanic.
