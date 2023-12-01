Neurocrine Biosciences to Host Analyst Day on December 5, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX), a leading neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, will hold its Analyst Day focused on its R&D portfolio and strategy on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 in New York. The event will be held in-person and via webcast. It will feature Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer, and Jude Onyia, Chief Scientific Officer, as well as additional members of Neurocrine Biosciences' management team who will facilitate a panel discussion on the burden of congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

(PRNewsfoto/Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The event schedule and Zoom webcast information is as follows:

Analyst Day Event: 1:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Zoom Webinar ID: 831 1056 0450

Zoom Passcode: 536894

A live video webcast of the event will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and can be accessed on Neurocrine Biosciences' website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month. Upon the conclusion of the webcast event, in-person attendees will be welcome to attend breakout sessions ending at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook . (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

