Stagwell (STGW) to Present at J.P. Morgan, Seaport Investor Conferences in December 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced management will present at two upcoming investor conferences in December 2023:

J.P. Morgan Advertising Holding Company Consecutive Executive Day: Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will join a fireside chat on Dec. 11, 2023 , at 10:00 AM ET in New York City .

Seaport Digital Media & Advertising Virtual Conference: Stagwell Chief Investment Officer Jason Reid will join a fireside chat on December 12 at 1:00 PM ET .

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

