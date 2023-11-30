The Bloc Announces Stephanie Berman's Return as Global Chief Creative Officer, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Behavior-Based Health Marketing and Medical Communications

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bloc , the most-awarded privately owned health creative agency, announced a significant addition to their leadership team: Stephanie Berman has been appointed Global Chief Creative Officer, based in the New York office. This key appointment is a milestone in The Bloc's strategic evolution, underscoring a reinforced commitment to a unified and innovative creative vision. Central to this vision is the integration of proven behavior-based communications ( BE-COMMs ) into all facets of The Bloc's promotional and educational endeavors, focusing on driving optimal results for clients.

Returning to The Bloc after previously serving from 2003 to 2018, culminating in her role as Chief Creative Officer of the New York office, Stephanie Berman brings a remarkable track record of leadership and innovation. Her recent tenures at Hill Holliday Health and McCann Health New York, distinguished by her teams earning 'Agency of the Year' honors at prestigious forums like Clio Health, London International Awards, and The One Show, underscore her exceptional abilities as a creative leader.

Jennifer Matthews, President and CEO of The Bloc, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie back to our team. Her visionary leadership is poised to bring transformative ideas that resonate with the evolving needs of healthcare markets worldwide. Stephanie's unique approach, blending mentorship and collaboration with an insightful understanding of behavior-based strategies, aligns perfectly with The Bloc's vision for the future."

In her new role, Berman will harness her two decades of expertise in health and wellness across diverse categories, ranging from oncology to rare disease, to lead creative teams in New York, Basel, Milan, Munich, and Manila. Known for her boundary-breaking approach to consumer and HCP audiences, she will oversee the elevation of creative quality and drive strategic creativity across these locations.

Reflecting on her return, Berman stated, "Rejoining The Bloc at this transformative stage is invigorating. My former tenure at The Bloc, along with diverse experience gained in more recent leadership roles, uniquely position me to spearhead our global creative efforts. I'm excited to lead our talented team and continue to innovate in the health creative space."

Berman was recently recognized at the Agency Vanguard Awards for her contributions to healthcare communications and patient advocacy. She is frequently invited to judge at award shows, reflecting her status as a respected figure in the industry.

