McDonald's gives fans around the world a fresh take on a classic unboxing experience with new collab and reimagined McNugget Buddies, starting Dec. 11

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter how long it's been, McDonald's fans never forget the feeling of opening a Happy Meal® box to see the surprises inside. Last year, we gave them the chance to relive that excitement as adults with the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box. Now, we're once again sparking nostalgic joy with the help of a visionary artist and some very special Buddies.

Step Into Frost Way with The Kerwin Frost Box at McDonald’s (PRNewswire)

Introducing: the Kerwin Frost Box – a one-of-a-kind global collaboration with artist and lifelong McDonald's fan, Kerwin Frost – launching in the U.S. and other select markets around the world starting Dec. 11.

The Kerwin Frost Box & McNugget Buddy Collectibles

The Kerwin Frost Box includes the choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Big Mac®, World Famous Fries®, a soft drink and a special McNugget Buddy collectible – coming back IRL for the first time in over 25 years. But this time, designed in partnership with Kerwin Frost.

Growing up in Harlem, New York, Kerwin found his McNugget Buddy collection to be a source of creative inspiration. So, it was only right for McDonald's to bring back the Buddies, and through them, introduce fans to "Frost Way" – where everyone is welcome to be exactly who they are. Complete with mix-and-match outfits, the Buddies' designs are inspired by Kerwin's childhood experiences and belief that everyone should feel free to express themselves. Meet the Buddies!

Kerwin Frost – The Mayor of Frost Way is a true champion of the Buddies and encourages them to be themselves. In his free time, catch him adding art to his collection or fixing things around the neighborhood.

Don Bernice – The Wise Stylist, an experienced fashion designer who creates all the outfits for the Buddies in Frost Way, while also offering stern advice (that's always nice!). After all, she is "don" – the very best!

Uptown Moe – The Neighborhood Hero, the no-nonsense, street-smart, supportive guy from around the block in Frost Way everyone knows and loves. He also gives the best motivational speeches on a whim.

Waffutu – The Curious Optimist, who grew up in Frost Way and was raised by the whole neighborhood. She spreads positivity wherever she goes and can turn any frown upside down with the wave of a wand and tilt of a crown.

BRRRICK – The Cool Guy, the most adventurous Buddy in Frost Way who speaks in puns, loves trying new things and techno music. He's lowkey nervous, but always cool under pressure.

Darla – The Dreamer, a soft-spoken yet peacefully confident singer who moved to Frost Way to pursue her dream of becoming a superstar as the lead singer of "The Frostettos." When she's not on stage, she's running the local McDonald's in Frost Way – where she's employee of the month every month!

"With last year's Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, we unlocked the childlike joy of opening a Happy Meal box for fans of all ages," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "Fans told us they wanted to celebrate that quintessential childhood experience again. So, we're excited to team up with Kerwin on this next take, as he brings his own childhood McDonald's memories to life through reimagined McDonald's characters, immersing our fans in the world of Frost Way."

The McNugget Buddies were first introduced in 1988 as part of a limited time Happy Meal featuring ten different McNugget Buddy collectibles. They're best known for their wacky adventures and personalities, wild imaginations and interchangeable outfits.

"I've loved McDonald's since I was a kid. I even had my own Ronald McDonald doll that I brought to picture day at school, and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies," said Kerwin Frost. "Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies – each one representing different aspects of self-expression – it's unreal, a dream come true. McDonald's has been a great partner from day one, and they've truly allowed me to create without limits. I hope the Kerwin Frost Box will serve as a reminder for people to hone their creativity and not be afraid to show the world who they really are."

McNugget Merch to Match

Fans will also be able to express their style with custom McDonald's x Kerwin Frost merchandise including a variety of items featuring the McNugget Buddy collection, as well as iconic vintage pieces from Kerwin's own archive. In addition, McDonald's x Kerwin Frost are releasing a first-of-its-kind new footwear silhouette with the Fry Guy shoes (as seen on the Kerwin Frost McNugget Buddy). Explore the limited-edition collection on kerwinfrost.com – available beginning Dec. 11, while supplies last.

For a Creative Cause

The Kerwin Frost Box is also elevating and amplifying artists and their work in local communities by partnering with the Harlem Arts Alliance (HAA), a New York-based nonprofit organization that plays an essential role in the lives of emerging and established artists. A portion of proceeds from Frost's exclusive program merchandise line will support HAA, helping spark creativity and inspire self-expression in young adults growing up in Harlem, where Kerwin's creative journey first began.

Pick up the Kerwin Frost Box at participating McDonald's restaurants starting Dec. 11 while supplies last and find out which McNugget Buddy you resonate with most. After all, there's a little McNugget Buddy in everyone.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners. All marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About Kerwin Frost

Kerwin Frost is an artist from Harlem, most well-known for his work within fashion and music. He is a creative director, a DJ, street style icon, and host of his own interview series. He is also a lifelong fan of McDonald's and has teamed up with the brand to bring the Kerwin Frost Box to life.

