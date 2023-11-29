SAS signs strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to further integrate its cutting-edge AI and analytics software to scale and optimize data

SAS signs strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to further integrate its cutting-edge AI and analytics software to scale and optimize data

The agreement highlights SAS' highly specialized industry solutions, beginning with the addition of SAS Customer Intelligence 360 to AWS Marketplace

CARY, N.C., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, announced today that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with plans to help customers extract maximum value and performance from their data in the cloud. SAS now offers SAS® Customer Intelligence 360, a highly intelligent customer experience solution, in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on AWS. The addition to AWS Marketplace is an initial customer benefit of the agreement that spans a broad range of initiatives focusing on key industries like financial services, public sector, retail and life sciences, with the goal of helping customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

SAS and AWS help customers extract maximum value from their data. (PRNewswire)

SAS and AWS expand their collaboration through increased cloud-based integration and global accessibility for customers.

"Making SAS available in AWS Marketplace is a significant milestone for our collaboration with AWS. We're making it easier for customers to choose where and how they want to use SAS to generate better business outcomes," said Gavin Day, Executive Vice President in the Office of the CEO at SAS. "Together, we're helping customers create a comprehensive, personalized set of analytics tools to build and run software in the way that best meets their unique business needs."

With this SCA, SAS and AWS expand their collaboration through increased cloud-based integration and global accessibility for customers seeking to optimize their analytics with SAS running on AWS. The dynamic customer engagement suite of SAS Customer Intelligence 360 provides users with a holistic, purpose-driven solution encompassing every part of the customer journey to deliver analytics-based insights and reporting. This collaboration aims to drive simplicity, flexibility, and scalability for mutual customers. Together, SAS and AWS will:

Market and co-sell cloud-native analytics and industry solutions that customers can leverage now, with future opportunities for expansion and acceleration.

Develop and integrate solutions that optimize cloud performance and drive tangible business outcomes.

Simplify purchasing and increase flexibility through AWS Marketplace.

"We have a common goal of helping our customers unlock more value from their data," said Ruba Borno, Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. "With SAS on AWS, we're empowering those customers with highly integrated solutions that deliver tangible business results quickly and confidently."

For example, major German bank DKB purchased and deployed SAS Customer Intelligence 360 through AWS Marketplace. The integration has helped them build an enhanced experience throughout the customer lifecycle.

"SAS Customer Intelligence 360 in AWS Marketplace helps us scale, extend and mature our customer experiences with ease," said Florian Lindemann, Retail Cloud Platform Lead at DKB. "With a simple procurement process, we are able to focus on what really matters: creating and activating digital customer journeys that drive loyalty and growth."

This SCA underscores the value of SAS and AWS to provide flexibility customers crave and help them derive greater impact from their data, with efforts to expand in 2024 to include SAS Customer Intelligence 360 with Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that provides access to industry-leading foundation models via an API to build and scale generative AI applications. The pair will also work to make SAS® Viya®, SAS' cloud-based AI and analytics platform, available on AWS Marketplace in the future. Explore SAS on AWS and learn how you can maximize your ROI with the power of data management, machine learning and AI.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in AI and analytics software, including industry-specific solutions. SAS helps organizations transform data into trusted decisions faster by providing knowledge in the moments that matter. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2023 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Georgie Blackerby

georgie.blackerby@sas.com

919-531-1674

www.sas.com/news

(PRNewsfoto/SAS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SAS