Maker's Mark® Bourbon Advances its Pursuit of Flavor Through Nature With the Filling of its First Certified Regenified Barrel

LORETTO, Ky., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maker's Mark, the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon, is proud to announce the filling of its first Certified Regenified barrel of Maker's Mark whisky. It becomes the first spirits distillate to achieve this certification designated by Regenified, a leading third-party regenerative agricultural verification and supply chain-solution company. With this certification, the brand continues on its long-term mission to cultivate bourbon that betters the world, while crafting the most flavorful product possible.

This historic barrel filling was made possible by the strong partnership and shared vision between Maker's Mark and its long-term partner farmers in the Kentucky community who supply its corn and distinctive flavoring grain of red winter wheat, which together make up 86% of the iconic Kentucky bourbon's mashbill. To be Certified Regenified, more than 75% of the grains in the mashbill must be sourced from Certified Regenified farms that have demonstrated a commitment, like Maker's Mark, to restoring and revitalizing our most precious resource – our soil – through regenerative agriculture practices. Each of the brand's corn and wheat farm partners achieved Regenified certification this fall.

"Today, I am proud to say that the Maker's Mark fans know and love is being crafted, in large part, using regenerative practices that give back to the land more than we take," said Rob Samuels, 8th generation whisky maker and grandson of the founders at Maker's Mark. "When we commit to these practices, we are rewarded with a healthier environment, higher quality ingredients and ultimately, a more flavorful whisky. I couldn't be more grateful to our grain farmer partners who have shared our commitment from the beginning. It's a proud moment to have our efforts, together, validated and recognized by an organization like Regenified."

Regenified was founded in 2021 by a team of regenerative farming pioneers, experts and innovators to promote regenerative farming practices and combat the decline of soil health due to intensive and unsustainable agricultural practices. The organization works with farmers and ranchers alongside food manufacturers and retailers to repair, rebuild, revitalize and restore the function of the ecosystem and preserve the soil for future generations. Through the Regenified verified label and their proprietary 6-3-4™ Verification Standard, Regenified helps farmers and ranchers understand where their practices and lands are on the regenerative path.

"Maker's Mark's step with their first Certified Regenified whiskey is more than a milestone; it's a story of dedication and partnership with their farmers and the environment," said Salar Shemirani, chief executive officer at Regenified. "As one of the first companies of its size and scale to genuinely embrace regenerative practices, Maker's Mark is setting a new industry standard for others to follow. Partnering with their farmers, they are committed to achieving measurable and continuous improvement above and below the ground, for generations to come."

Since its founding, Maker's Mark has been driven by a sense of responsibility towards its shared natural environment. In addition to advancing regenerative agriculture practices in its own production, other recent initiatives from the B Corp certified brand include the establishment of the world's largest repository of American White Oak trees for research purposes; a first-of-its-kind genome mapping project of the American White Oak species; and the establishment of a 78-acre Natural Water Sanctuary on its distillery grounds to preserve and protect the land that filters its water source now and in the future. The brand has also introduced new guest experiences at its homeplace of Star Hill Farm designed to provide a deeper understanding of the agricultural, research and flavor initiatives happening on the property.

About Maker's Mark®

In 1953, in Loretto, Ky. Bill Samuels, Sr., fulfilled his dream to create a handmade and delicious bourbon. He decided to make his whisky in small batches, using soft red winter wheat to enhance the softness and sweetness. He then rotated each barrel by hand for consistency and, finally, aged each barrel to taste. While he developed the bourbon, his wife Margie Samuels ideated the bourbon's name and label, standout bottle shape, iconic and signature look that still involves hand-dipping each bottle in red wax to this day. Together as co-founders, Bill and Margie transformed bourbon from a "commodity" into a premium handmade spirit, and today Maker's Mark® Kentucky Straight Bourbon continues to be crafted in the same, purposeful way.

In recent years, Maker's Mark has introduced thoughtful, super-premium innovations to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark 46®, Maker's Mark® Cask Strength, Maker's Mark® Private Selection and Maker's Mark® Cellar Aged. Today, Maker's Mark is the largest bourbon distillery in the world to achieve B Corp Certification and the first distillery to achieve Regenified certification, a reflection of the brand's dedication towards building a more inclusive and sustainable economy. For more information, visit www.makersmark.com.

About Regenified

Regenified is a practice and outcome-based land verification and product certification program that champions regenerative agriculture. Founded by a team of regenerative farming pioneers, experts, and innovators, Regenified promotes practices that enhance biodiversity, soil health, water quality, and nutrient density while aligning with nature. Regenified verifies and certifies farms, ranches, and products that restore ecosystems and regenerate soil, ensuring a sustainable legacy for future generations. Committed to cultivating a regenerative world, Regenified guides farms and brands toward practices that rejuvenate the Earth, support thriving ecosystems, and transform agriculture into a healing force for our planet. Farmers and buyers interested in learning more should visit www.regenified.com.

