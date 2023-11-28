GYMGUYZ Forges B2B Partnerships Nationwide, Making Fitness Routines Accessible Anywhere

World's Largest In-Home Fitness Franchise Announces Successful Expansion into B2B Partnerships

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for worksite wellness increases across the globe, GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, is expanding its reach in the marketplace by teaming up with local business partners to integrate on-site fitness into wellness offerings.

These partnerships mark the start of a new chapter for GYMGUYZ as the brand launches offerings beyond in-home personal training. GYMGUYZ's certified personal trainers have found their footing partnering with parks and recreation departments, schools, senior living centers, and corporations. GYMGUYZ has become a critical provider meeting the at-home and now B2B fitness demand by developing on-site and virtual fitness programs catered to their partners' unique needs.

"The global corporate wellness market is expected to grow from being a $53 billion market in 2022 to an industry with $74.9 billion in projected revenue in 2030," said Josh York, Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ. "Businesses, schools, and health centers recognize the value of committing resources to bettering people's health. Organizations are turning to GYMGUYZ to help their clients, employees, and community build a solid foundation of physical health. We're leading the way in the corporate wellness market with an adaptable business model that can be modified to work within pre-existing wellness programs or as the base for a new initiative."

B2B Partnership Examples:

GYMGUYZ in Greater Morris County, New Jersey has been the physical fitness partner for a major hospital system in the area, offering on-site bootcamp style classes at six locations across New Jersey , plus an array of virtual classes. GYMGUYZ trainers and class instructors bring equipment to and from their partner's locations every day, eliminating the need for the corporate partner to store gear on-site.

On the West Coast, GYMGUYZ in Silicon Valley, owned and operated by Shannon Sevor , has announced a partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department of the City of San Jose. Beginning in January 2024 , over the course of a 6-year contract, GYMGUYZ trainers will be leading a total of 55 classes, including martial arts, Zumba, mental wellness, adaptive training, nutrition courses, and more, at nine community centers across the city. While some programming will be tailored towards children, there will also be a variety of adult-only classes available.

On the East Coast, GYMGUYZ in Westchester and Fairfield counties have created fitness curriculums for school-aged children at a number of institutions. GYMGUYZ trainers teach courses on the fundamentals of movement at pre-schools, coach after-school sports teams at a private elementary school and offer bootcamp courses at EF Academy in Thornwood, New York . Beyond customized fitness programming for educational centers, GYMGUYZ trainers frequent assisted-living homes and senior centers to offer seated exercise, yoga and Zumba classes.

Other notable partnerships include GYMGUYZ businesses in Chicago, IL ; Des Moines, IA ; San Antonio, TX ; and Portland, OR which have become the Physical Education curriculum providers for OneSchool Global, a private school system with campuses worldwide.

"It's one thing for a company to subsidize gym memberships, but it's another for that company to bring fitness into people's lives in an accessible and sustainable way," Phil Brojan, President and CMO of GYMGUYZ. "GYMGUYZ's B2B partnerships revolutionize the wellness programs that corporations can offer to their employees. Our customizable, on-site fitness programs, uniquely position us to help our partners invest in their employees' health. GYMGUYZ shows up with the equipment, certified trainers and instructors, and tailored fitness classes that take the hassle out of the hiring, logistics, and operational resources required to execute such a program. This is hugely valuable to wellness program leaders in some of the world's largest companies."

GYMGUYZ franchisees have built on their local connections to develop B2B partnerships, setting the stage for the fitness franchise's ambitious fourth quarter of growth. GYMGUYZ projects expanding to an additional 75 territories by year-end, while continuing to grow its B2B partnerships.

GYMGUYZ uses a variety of customized fitness programs, including strength training, cardio fitness, sports conditioning, group fitness, weight loss and toning, senior fitness, youth and teen fitness, assisted stretch, and nutrition counseling to help people reach their health goals. GYMGUYZ's Certified Personal Trainers are experts in using GYMGUYZ methodologies, and they employ various techniques and tools to ensure that no two workouts are ever the same, but are always fun and challenging.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring enough state-of-the-art fitness equipment to provide a fantastic workout 365 days per year, along with an expert personal trainer to their customers' doors. The fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S., GYMGUYZ is now servicing over 1,000 cities internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

