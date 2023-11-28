Global Growth Continues to Surge for Hooters, Announces Recent Mexico Development

With 70 international Locations and Counting, Iconic Full-Service Restaurant Brand Marches Forward with Domestic and Global Development

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hooters®, the original American wing joint, expands its global presence as international development continues to surge. The legacy brand and industry leader recently opened four locations across Mexico, and just opened its newest location in Queretaro Antea this month. The iconic brand has made international growth a centerpiece of its overall growth strategy, with prime territories available overseas and in the United States.

Spearheading Hooters massive growth across Mexico is multi-unit franchisee, Hooters de Mexico led by Paolo Pagnozzi. The Queretaro Antea restaurant is the sixth location that Hooters has opened across the country in 2023, joining: Plaza Cosmospol in the Cosmospol Mall; Parque Tepeyac in Mexico City; Antara Market Cinemex; San Luis Potosi Park Cinemex; and Leon Cinemex. The newest location in Queretaro Antea, a few hours outside of Mexico City, will soon be a hotspot for tourists and residents alike.

"Hooters is well positioned in the international sector due to its global brand recognition and proven business model," said Pagnozzi. "The Hooters concept is a full-service experience, combining an exciting environment of a sports bar with the best wings available in the market. Operations are well sustained through standard processes, especially the culinary process that is consistent and easy to operate."

With 18% of the Hooters brand being international, global growth will remain a fundamental piece of the overall franchise development strategy. Looking at its next era of international expansion, company leadership has identified Europe, Southeast Asia, and India as prime target markets, in addition to other worldwide regions that have a strong demand for iconic restaurant brands.

"As we approach the end of the year, we've made big development strides in the international space," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of HOA Brands, parent company to Hooters & Hoots Wings. "We've got 40 years of success under our belt and both existing and prospective franchisees take note of this. Our simple operations and flexible store models make it easy for franchisees to customize their location based on specific market needs – something that is essential for restaurant brands today. Hooters has aggressive growth goals in place and a well-defined strategy to get there."

As an iconic brand with global appeal and 100 percent unaided brand awareness, Hooters looks to continue to advance international and U.S. development. The brand is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators who are eager to join a legacy brand that leads its sector.

Hooters provides a full development support system, including technology and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, construction management, and field operations to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators. With 40 years of experience in helping franchisees thrive with proven sales and operations performance, eager and sophisticated entrepreneurs can take advantage of available territories open for expansion.

The rising success of Hooters has not gone unnoticed, as the brand was ranked on Franchise Time's 2023 Top 400, Nation's Restaurant News 2022 Top 500 list, and was named a Restaurant Power Player to watch in 2022 by FSR Magazine. Hooters was an early adopter of third-party delivery, leaned heavily into virtual brand offerings, and has taken bold moves to enhance its in-person dining experience through formal partnerships with DraftKings and PointsBet.

Hooters has earned its standing as an icon brand known for its famed Hooters Original Wings and popular All-American Hooters Girls®. Hooters Restaurants have long been among the most well-known neighborhood destinations for food, fun and sports viewing.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 360 Hooters restaurants in 36 states and 17 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then, millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at "hooters."

