Fossil Group Selects NewStore Omnichannel Platform to Transform its Shopping Experience Globally

The lifestyle accessories company is deploying the NewStore mobile POS to modernize the retail experience across hundreds of locations in 19 countries

BOSTON and RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is now using the company's technology globally to reimagine the shopping experience across its Fossil , Fossil Outlet , and Watch Station stores. The lifestyle accessories company has replaced its legacy store solution with the NewStore mobile point-of-sale (mPOS), which will be live in hundreds of locations across 19 countries once the project is complete.

With NewStore, Fossil Group has put an app-powered, digitally connected retail experience in the hands of its associates, allowing them to assist and check out customers anywhere on the store floor with a mobile device.

"The NewStore platform is a significant leap in Fossil Group's mission to deliver a seamless and unified customer experience. Its mobility is a game-changer, allowing associates to transact everywhere the customer is shopping within the retail store," said Fossil Group's Robin Beighley, Vice President - North America Stores. "The ease and consistency of the check-out experience has resulted in quick adoption by teams and stronger conversion rates. NewStore's innovative cloud-based solution establishes the foundation for rapid digital growth and optimization of our holistic customer journey."

By replacing its legacy, on-premise system with NewStore, Fossil Group has unlocked the benefits of a global, fully cloud-based POS. The company continues to implement the platform across its fleet of stores seamlessly, and deploying NewStore at new locations in the future will be almost as easy as shipping a box of smartphones.

"NewStore represents a significant, strategic partner for Fossil on our continued journey to invest in the retail and omnichannel experience. With its seamless integrations and intuitive mobile interface, their platform has energized our retail teams and added immediate value as we continue to move forward with our global deployment," added Steve Richards, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Fossil Group.

Once the project is complete, associates can access all order and inventory data across the business, further simplifying the checkout experience and increasing customer engagement. NewStore will also support omnichannel flows, such as remote selling, store fulfillment, endless aisle, buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS), and buy online return in-store (BORIS). Additionally, because NewStore has pre-built integrations with the Salesforce suite of products, Fossil Group can extend its recent investments in Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Service Cloud to its stores.

"Delivering a seamless connected commerce experience across borders requires a partner with the expertise and worldwide infrastructure to make it happen," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "NewStore is the only platform built to help companies navigate and scale complex digital transformations on a global scale. With rollouts across more than 50 countries, we have the proven capacity to support Fossil Group's needs and bring elevated, consistent experiences to all of their stores worldwide."

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution, and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen, and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press releases and SEC filing information concerning the Company are also available at www.fossilgroup.com .

About NewStore

NewStore provides Omnichannel-as-a-Service for retail brands worldwide that want to accelerate their digital transformation. Built with MACH principles, NewStore allows brands to easily deliver amazing shopping experiences that store associates and consumers love. Its mobile-first, modular cloud platform includes POS, order management, clienteling, inventory, and consumer apps. NewStore customers such as Burton, Faherty Brand, G-Star RAW, Marine Layer, Roots Canada, UNTUCKit, and Vince benefit from the most complete, global omnichannel retail solution available — now supercharged with Tap to Pay on iPhone. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com

