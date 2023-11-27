LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyrusher, a well-known electric bike manufacturer, is set to reveal its newest addition: the Scout step-through electric bike. This bike will debut in an exclusive pre-sale event coinciding with Black Friday. The launch is designed to provide early bird pricing, allowing more cycling enthusiasts to experience the innovation and adaptability showcased by this remarkable e-bike model, contributing to the community of riders.

Unveiling Scout: The Ultimate Step-through Electric Bike that Redefines Adventure Riding (PRNewswire)

Debut of innovative dual motor and dual battery model

Introducing the innovative Scout step-through ebike, featuring dual motors and batteries for enhanced cycling experiences.

In its Pro version, the Scout offers a dual battery capacity of up to 52V 40ah, expanding the range and easing power and distance concerns. Riders can now cover an exceptional 112 miles on a single charge, setting a new industry standard. The dual motor configurations feature twin 750W Bafang motors, ensuring robust power across various terrains. This setup caters to high-performance riders seeking exceptional cycling capabilities. The dual options offer convenience, letting cyclists choose between two setups for a personalized ride.

The regular Scout version, with a single-battery, single-motor setup, provides a similarly strong ride. It offers riders the flexibility to customize their electric bicycle according to their preferences.

Compact and powerful design

Scout's design revolves around achieving a harmonious blend of compactness and uncompromised performance. Engineered with integrated components like a built-in battery and a recessed illuminated taillight, this model embodies a sleek and efficient design philosophy. Embracing a lower frame for easy mounting and dismounting, the Scout step-through bike ensures inclusivity, catering to a diverse riding demographic and supporting a wider range of individuals to access and enjoy its features.

Enhanced safety and control features

The Scout e-bike prioritizes safety and control with cutting-edge features. Its advanced hydraulic braking system sets new safety standards, while the smaller fat tires offer stability and make riding across various terrains effortless. The bike's full suspension system, especially the upgraded rear fork with air damping, enhances comfort and widens riding possibilities. The ergonomic handlebar design improves grip, ensuring a more comfortable and flexible riding experience.

Functionality and convenience

The extended comfort seat is specifically designed to ensure a comfortable experience during long-distance rides. The construction of the bike's cargo area further enhances its versatility, transforming it from a mere transportation vehicle into a multifunctional tool catering to diverse daily needs. With its ability to effortlessly transport items, the Scout step-through bike is invaluable. Beyond its use for typical commuting purposes, it offers a convenient and adaptable solution for various day-to-day tasks.

Limited time price offer

Cyrusher is excited to unveil exclusive early bird pricing for the Scout full-suspension electric bike range to celebrate Black Friday. The single-motor, single-battery version of the Scout is now available at an amazing price of $2,699, while the dual-motor dual-battery Scout Pro e-bike can be acquired for $3,699. This limited-time offer provides riders with a fantastic chance to experience the exceptional performance of the Scout series at significantly reduced prices.

The Scout represents a groundbreaking advancement in electric bicycles, incorporating power enhancements that redefine the boundaries of e-bike adventures. With its unique combination of innovation, power, and user-friendly design, the Scout offers a versatile model promising an unmatched riding experience. This exclusive early-bird offer offers an opportunity to embrace a new level of riding, where the excitement of boundless adventure meets cutting-edge technology.

About Cyrusher

Cyrusher is a reputable producer of electric bicycles for professionals that has been successfully marketed in more than 10 nations worldwide. The electric bikes pass rigorous international quality tests and meet CE, UL, Rhos and FCC requirements. An offline store test-ride service has also been introduced in a number of nations, including the USA, UK and France. Additionally, Cyrusher is making innovative inroads in water sports equipment, dedicated to creating products that redefine adventure on the water. Cyrusher will keep expanding its product range in both land and aquatic areas to satisfy more individuals, offering a solution for zero-carbon, fast and convenient urban traveling.

Cyrusher Contacts:

US official website: www.cyrusher.com

UK official website: www.cyrusher.co.uk

French official website: www.cyrusher.fr

German official website: www.cyrusher.de

Phone: (385) 382-1622

Email: support@cyrusher.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cyrusher