Helping Hand for Relief and Development Recognizes the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People with Humanitarian Assistance in Gaza

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) recognizes the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People. HHRD stands with the people of Palestine, giving continuing contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and other vetted entities involved with the ongoing humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza facing astronomical difficulties.

UNRWA accepts check from Helping Hand staff (PRNewswire)

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People was designated by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 1977.

According to the UN, "In 1977, the General Assembly called for the annual observance of November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (resolution 32/40 B). On that day, in 1947, the Assembly adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine (resolution 181 (II))."

HHRD stands in solidarity with fellow human beings in Palestine. The HHRD team has containers of supplies being prepared in Jordan & Egypt, to provide necessary water, food, and medical supplies to the dwindling number of survivors, as daily limited number of trucks are allowed to enter Gaza from Rafah border.

Vetted partner organizations such as UNRWA are able to work on the ground to support relief efforts within Gaza with whatever is available, and HHRD started supporting them around October 23rd, 2023. Until now, more than 60,000 people have been served, and much more is needed & will be done.

UNRWA has makeshift shelters in 154 schools in Gaza providing relief and aid. Primary care is given to infants, injured people, persons with special needs, elderly, & women. HHRD is part of these efforts with UNRWA in providing dignity relief packages.

Visit https://www.HHRD.Org/Palestine2023 to give your generous donations in preparing from Egypt & Jordan, as many containers of supplies, as possible for the survivors in Palestine.

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating (100/100 score) from Charity Navigator over the past 12 years. For more information, please visit www.HHRD.Org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040.

