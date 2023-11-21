Yatsen Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Upsizing and Extension of Share Repurchase Program

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 21, 2023
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading China-based beauty group, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and upsizing and extension of the share repurchase program.
Third Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 16.3% to RMB718.1 million (US$98.4 million) from RMB857.9 million for the prior year period.
- Total net revenues from Skincare Brands[1] for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 4.1% to RMB258.5 million (US$35.4 million) from RMB269.4 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total net revenues from Skincare Brands for the third quarter of 2023 increased to 36.0% from 31.4% for the prior year period.
- Gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 71.4%, as compared with 68.9% for the prior year period.
- Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 6.1% to RMB197.9 million (US$27.1 million) from RMB210.7 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss[2] for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 3.0% to RMB130.2 million (US$17.9 million) from RMB126.5 million for the prior year period.
Mr. Jinfeng Huang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yatsen, stated, "China's beauty industry continued to recover modestly in the third quarter. Amid uncertainties in consumer demand, we remained focused on building strong brand equity based on superior product performance and consumer satisfaction. Our clinical and premium skincare brands, including Galénic, DR.WU and Eve Lom, recorded growth in combined net revenues for another quarter. Meanwhile, we upgraded Perfect Diary through a series of campaigns to reposition the brand with a refreshed visual identity and new product launches. Looking ahead, we will continue to adapt flexibly and proceed with our strategic transformation."
Mr. Donghao Yang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Yatsen, commented, "Our third-quarter total net revenues are in line with our previous guidance, indicating that our strategic transformation is largely on track. Our three major skincare brands recorded year-over-year growth of 7.4% in combined net revenues, while net revenues from our skincare brands overall declined year-over-year mostly due to our strategic decision to phase out the Abby's Choice brand. Furthermore, our gross margin improved to 71.4% in the third quarter from 68.9% in the prior year period. Net loss margin in the third quarter expanded to 27.6% mainly due to increased investments in the Perfect Diary brand upgrade and preparations for the Double 11 Shopping Festival. With cash, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2.24 billion, we are confident in our resources and ability to advance our strategic plan going forward."
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 16.3% to RMB718.1 million (US$98.4 million) from RMB857.9 million for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 21.5% year-over-year decrease in net revenues from Color Cosmetics Brands[3], combined with a 4.1% year-over-year decrease in net revenues from Skincare Brands.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 13.3% to RMB512.8 million (US$70.3 million) from RMB591.3 million for the prior year period. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 increased to 71.4% from 68.9% for the prior year period. The increase was driven by (i) increasing sales of higher-gross margin products from Skincare Brands, (ii) more disciplined pricing and discount policies and (iii) cost optimization across all of the Company's brand portfolios.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 13.1% to RMB744.3 million (US$102.0 million) from RMB857.0 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were 103.6%, as compared with 99.9% for the prior year period.
- Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB56.0 million (US$7.7 million), as compared with RMB63.8 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the third quarter of 2023 increased to 7.8% from 7.4% for the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to the deleveraging effect of lower net revenues in the third quarter of 2023.
- Selling and Marketing Expenses. Selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB511.7 million (US$70.1 million), as compared with RMB564.8 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2023 increased to 71.3% from 65.8% for the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to increased investments in the Perfect Diary brand upgrade and preparations for the Double 11 Shopping Festival.
- General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB151.8 million (US$20.8 million), as compared with RMB194.5 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2023 decreased to 21.1% from 22.7% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in compensation corresponding to a decrease in general and administrative headcount.
- Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB24.7 million (US$3.4 million), as compared with RMB33.9 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2023 decreased to 3.4% from 3.9% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to the Company's efforts to maintain research and development expenses at a reasonable level relative to total net revenues.
Loss from Operations
Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 12.9% to RMB231.5 million (US$31.7 million) from RMB265.7 million for the prior year period. Operating loss margin was 32.2%, as compared with 31.0% for the prior year period.
Non-GAAP loss from operations[4] for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 1.2% to RMB164.6 million (US$22.6 million) from RMB162.6 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating loss margin was 22.9%, as compared with 19.0% for the prior year period.
Net Loss
Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 6.1% to RMB197.9 million (US$27.1 million) from RMB210.7 million for the prior year period. Net loss margin was 27.6%, as compared with 24.6% for the prior year period. Net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[5] for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB0.36 (US$0.05), as compared with RMB0.37 for the prior year period.
Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 3.0% to RMB130.2 million (US$17.9 million) from RMB126.5 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss margin was 18.1%, as compared with 14.7% for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[6] for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB0.24 (US$0.03), as compared with RMB0.22 for the prior year period.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2.24 billion (US$307.0 million), as compared with RMB2.63 billion as of December 31, 2022.
Net cash used in operating activities for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB163.4 million (US$22.4 million), compared with net cash generated from operating activities of RMB21.8 million for the prior year period.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB1.01 billion and RMB1.06 billion, representing a 0% to 5% increase year-over-year. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Upsizing and Extension of Share Repurchase Program
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 29, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.
[1] Include net revenues from Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom, Abby's Choice and other skincare brands of the Company.
[2] Non-GAAP net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments.
[3] Include Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear and other color cosmetics brands of the Company.
[4] Non-GAAP loss from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP loss from operations is defined as loss from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions.
[5] ADS refers to American depositary shares, each of which represents four Class A ordinary shares.
[6] Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is defined as non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Effective from the second quarter of 2023, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and (v) accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests, and non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for the prior year period presented in this document is also calculated in the same manner.
Conference Call Information
The Company's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:30 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the third quarter 2023.
United States (toll free):
+1-888-346-8982
International:
+1-412-902-4272
Mainland China (toll free):
400-120-1203
Hong Kong, SAR (toll free):
800-905-945
Hong Kong, SAR:
+852-3018-4992
Conference ID:
4252658
The replay will be accessible through November 28, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:
United States:
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:
4252658
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.
About Yatsen Holding Limited
Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading China-based beauty group with the mission of creating an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired numerous color cosmetics and skincare brands including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Abby's Choice, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom, Pink Bear and EANTiM. The Company's flagship brand, Perfect Diary, is one of the leading color cosmetics brands in China in terms of retail sales value. The Company primarily reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.
For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in reviewing and assessing its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business, provide further information about its results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects. The Company defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and (v) accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.
However, the non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools as the non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Reconciliations of Yatsen's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, outlook and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, which include but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to continue to roll out popular products and maintain popularity of existing products; its ability to anticipate and respond to changes in industry trends and consumer preferences and behavior in a timely manner; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; its ability to integrate newly-acquired businesses and brands; trends and competition in and relevant government policies and regulations relating to China's beauty market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic conditions globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2023
2023
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,512,945
796,857
109,218
Short-term investments
1,072,867
1,420,841
194,742
Accounts receivable, net
200,843
182,703
25,042
Inventories, net
423,287
393,109
53,880
Prepayments and other current assets
292,825
338,223
46,357
Amounts due from related parties
5,654
32,215
4,415
Total current assets
3,508,421
3,163,948
433,654
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
41,383
21,888
3,000
Investments
502,579
610,936
83,736
Property and equipment, net
75,619
67,085
9,195
Goodwill
857,145
887,932
121,701
Intangible assets, net
689,669
668,896
91,680
Deferred tax assets
1,951
1,333
183
Right-of-use assets, net
133,004
105,392
14,445
Other non-current assets
52,885
39,445
5,406
Total non-current assets
2,354,235
2,402,907
329,346
Total assets
5,862,656
5,566,855
763,000
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders'
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
119,847
105,630
14,478
Advances from customers
16,652
13,184
1,807
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
323,259
347,359
47,610
Amounts due to related parties
27,242
6,753
926
Income tax payables
21,826
19,084
2,616
Lease liabilities due within one year
79,586
54,615
7,486
Total current liabilities
588,412
546,625
74,923
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
113,441
111,090
15,226
Deferred income-non current
45,280
35,582
4,877
Lease liabilities
52,997
49,675
6,809
Total non-current liabilities
211,718
196,347
26,912
Total liabilities
800,130
742,972
101,835
Redeemable non-controlling interests
339,924
370,830
50,826
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 ordinary
173
173
24
Treasury shares
(669,150)
(839,113)
(115,010)
Additional paid-in capital
12,038,802
12,040,365
1,650,269
Statutory reserve
24,177
24,177
3,314
Accumulated deficit
(6,600,365)
(6,854,638)
(939,506)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(74,195)
79,808
10,935
Total Yatsen Holding Limited shareholders' equity
4,719,442
4,450,772
610,026
Non-controlling interests
3,160
2,281
313
Total shareholders' equity
4,722,602
4,453,053
610,339
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and
5,862,656
5,566,855
763,000
YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2023
2023
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Total net revenues
857,904
718,125
98,427
Total cost of revenues
(266,626)
(205,325)
(28,142)
Gross profit
591,278
512,800
70,285
Operating expenses:
Fulfilment expenses
(63,757)
(56,025)
(7,679)
Selling and marketing expenses
(564,815)
(511,706)
(70,135)
General and administrative expenses
(194,541)
(151,830)
(20,810)
Research and development expenses
(33,881)
(24,739)
(3,391)
Total operating expenses
(856,994)
(744,300)
(102,015)
Loss from operations
(265,716)
(231,500)
(31,730)
Financial income
10,834
30,319
4,156
Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain
(19,309)
1,800
247
Income (loss) from equity method investments, net
16,919
(6,655)
(912)
Other income, net
50,198
8,780
1,203
Loss before income tax expenses
(207,074)
(197,256)
(27,036)
Income tax expenses
(3,656)
(654)
(90)
Net loss
(210,730)
(197,910)
(27,126)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-
4,452
1,371
188
Net loss attributable to Yatsen's shareholders
(206,278)
(196,539)
(26,938)
Shares used in calculating loss per share (1):
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
Basic
2,257,211,263
2,173,360,208
2,173,360,208
Diluted
2,257,211,263
2,173,360,208
2,173,360,208
Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share
Basic
(0.09)
(0.09)
(0.01)
Diluted
(0.09)
(0.09)
(0.01)
Net loss per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)
Basic
(0.37)
(0.36)
(0.05)
Diluted
(0.37)
(0.36)
(0.05)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2023
2023
Share-based compensation expenses are included in the
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Fulfilment expenses
837
767
105
Selling and marketing expenses
14,801
9,485
1,300
General and administrative expenses
68,241
42,635
5,844
Research and development expenses
7,498
24
3
Total
91,377
52,911
7,252
(1) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each
YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2023
2023
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Loss from operations
(265,716)
(231,500)
(31,730)
Share-based compensation expenses
91,377
52,911
7,252
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and
11,692
13,956
1,913
Non-GAAP loss from operations
(162,647)
(164,633)
(22,565)
Net loss
(210,730)
(197,910)
(27,126)
Share-based compensation expenses
91,377
52,911
7,252
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and
11,692
13,956
1,913
Revaluation of investments on the share of equity method
(16,836)
3,227
442
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(2,005)
(2,430)
(333)
Non-GAAP net loss
(126,502)
(130,246)
(17,852)
Net loss attributable to Yatsen's shareholders
(206,278)
(196,539)
(26,938)
Share-based compensation expenses
91,377
52,911
7,252
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and
12,107
13,701
1,878
Revaluation of investments on the share of equity method
(16,836)
3,227
442
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(2,171)
(2,430)
(333)
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's shareholders
(121,801)
(129,130)
(17,699)
Shares used in calculating loss per share:
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary
Basic
2,257,211,263
2,173,360,208
2,173,360,208
Diluted
2,257,211,263
2,173,360,208
2,173,360,208
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per
Basic
(0.05)
(0.06)
(0.01)
Diluted
(0.05)
(0.06)
(0.01)
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per
Basic
(0.22)
(0.24)
(0.03)
Diluted
(0.22)
(0.24)
(0.03)
View original content:
SOURCE Yatsen Holding Limited