Company's commitment to certification demonstrates its desire to help pets feel well and live fully, regardless of the challenges they face

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paw Prosper, a pet health and wellness platform aimed at providing efficacious solutions to larger pet wellness challenges, is thrilled to announce that their full family of brands has been added to Fear Free's Preferred Product Program. This exciting development further exemplifies their ongoing commitment to helping pets prepare for, live with, and overcome the challenges of injury and aging.

Paw Prosper Announces its full suite of pet health and wellness brands has been added to Fear Free's Preferred Product Program (PRNewswire)

Since 2016, Fear Free has been offering a robust catalog of certification programs and educational programs with the goal of alleviating fear, anxiety, and stress in pets and improving the experience of every human and pet involved. Through attentive listening to the needs of the industry and the emerging generation of pet owners, Fear Free has become one of the most revolutionary initiatives in the realm of pet care.

Home to Help 'Em Up, Respond Animal Therapeutics, Muffin's Halo, and FitPaws, Paw Prosper offers a wide-range of products trusted and recommended by veterinary and rehabilitation experts worldwide to address the needs of animals during some of the most stressful times in their lives. Every product and resource they develop is focused on alleviating the fear, pain, frustration, and anxiety that can come with injury, surgery or old age.

For Paw Prosper, being added to Fear Free's Preferred Program not only reflects the thoughtful design of the products in their portfolio, but also the care with which they create resources and education for professional and at-home caregivers to help support pets throughout their lives.

"Paw Prosper is delighted to have our full range of brands named as the newest members of the Fear Free Preferred Product Program," said Ryan DeCaire, CEO. "And to continue to contribute to our ultimate vision of ensuring pets have the lifelong mental, physical, and emotional support they need to stay healthy, recover quickly, and age gracefully."

It's a pleasure to have Paw Prosper join the Fear Free family," stated Dr. Marty Becker, founder of Fear Free. "Their commitment to pet health and innovative influence in the veterinarian and pet parent spheres align perfectly with our mission. As leaders in promoting pet welfare, they stand with us in reducing fear, anxiety, and stress for pets everywhere. We're excited for the positive changes Paw Prosper will bring to our community and the wider pet world."

"We welcome Paw Prosper as another fantastic Fear Free Preferred Product," says Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free. "Their commitment to developing products aligns with our goal to mitigate fear, anxiety, and stress in pets."

About Paw Prosper

Paw Prosper is focused on helping pets stay healthy, recover quickly, and age gracefully. With a focus on truly efficacious solutions to the challenges of injury and aging, Paw Prosper aims to provide industry experts and pet parents alike with the products, tools, and information they need to help pets overcome larger wellness challenges. Paw Prosper was established in 2022 and is based out of Denver, Colorado, with an office in Toronto, Canada. For more information, go here .

About Fear Free

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com . Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com . Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com .

Media Contact:

Kathryn Groenewold

Director of Marketing

Kathryn.Groenewold@pawprosper.com

For Fear Free:

Andru Valpy

Marketing Manager

andru.valpy@fearpreepets.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paw Prosper