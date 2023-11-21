In Advance of Giving Tuesday, George Washington's Mount Vernon Receives Generous Gift to Launch Revolution to Revitalization Matching Gift Challenge

MOUNT VERNON, Va., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philanthropist Karen Buchwald Wright has generously committed to match every gift to George Washington's Mount Vernon — dollar for dollar — up to $1 million until December 31, 2023. This gift kicks off the 2023 Revolution to Revitalization Matching Gift Challenge. Just in time for Giving Tuesday, this gift will support the new Strengthening Our Foundations: The Campaign for Mount Vernon that will fortify Mount Vernon's financial foundations and provide support for vital education and preservation initiatives such as the Mansion Revitalization project.

Wright's gift means Mount Vernon donors can double their financial contribution. The Revolution to Revitalization Matching Gift Challenge began on November 1, 2023. Donors can learn more and participate in the matching gift challenge at mountvernon.org/matchinggiftchallenge.

The Mansion Revitalization project is the largest preservation effort in Mount Vernon's history. This landmark project will safeguard the Mansion's original building fabric and ensure its structural integrity for future generations.

"It's an important time to support George Washington's legacy and the preservation of Mount Vernon," says Wright. "As younger Americans question their faith in our cherished democracy, historic treasures like Mount Vernon can teach and inspire the next generation of patriots. Giving Tuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of generosity, and I hope the day and match motives Mount Vernon donors to support the Revolution to Revitalization campaign."

"We are deeply grateful for Karen Buchwald Wright's extraordinary demonstration of support," said Doug Bradburn, Mount Vernon's President & CEO. "It is a crucial investment in Mount Vernon's future at a pivotal time for our nation. George Washington's home is a beacon for all Americans as we approach our country's 250th anniversary and serves as a reminder that much unites us. We encourage individuals looking to support this patriotic cause to take advantage of Wright's generous matching challenge."

Wright is a longtime champion for Mount Vernon. She was born on the Fourth of July and is instilled with a great sense of patriotism. Wright resides in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and serves as chairman of the board of Ariel Corporation. Her philanthropic legacy at George Washington's Mount Vernon includes naming the reading room in the George Washington Presidential Library and supporting teacher programs, Washington Library acquisitions, and the historic area endowment through the Karen Buchwald Wright Preservation Challenge.

Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington, is owned and operated by the Mount Vernon Ladies' Association, a private, nonprofit organization. The estate is open to visitors and includes the Mansion, a museum and education center, gardens, tombs, a working farm, a distillery, and a gristmill. It also includes the George Washington Presidential Library at Mount Vernon.

