Vericast's NXTDRIVE Delivers Next-Level Customer Engagement with Integrated, Personalized Messaging

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a strategic collaboration with MessageGears, Vericast's NXTDRIVE clients will have access to an integrated customer messaging solution that delivers scalability, speed, and efficiency.

Vericast’s NXTDRIVE customer data marketing platform features an integrated customer messaging solution that gives brands the capability to deliver timely, personalized, and engaging messaging through email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. NXTDRIVE launches early 2024. (PRNewswire)

Launching early next year, NXTDRIVE is a customer data marketing platform (CDMP) that cleans, enhances, and uncovers opportunities from first-party data. It elevates communications by giving brands the capability to deliver timely, personalized, and engaging messaging through email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications.

Vericast's collaboration with MessageGears is foundational to building a messaging solution that allows users to directly access data from various sources all within the NXTDRIVE platform. This creates a closed-loop single platform for learning and informing media strategy. With NXTDRIVE, exporting customer data into separate and disparate tools is eliminated, saving time and costs.

"Delivering personalized email and mobile experiences is a critical component of how our clients reach their customers," said Marc Mathies, senior vice president, NXTDRIVE at Vericast. "With NXTDRIVE, we're helping our clients put their customers in the driver's seat to deliver faster, quality messaging campaigns across multiple channels to build brand loyalty and increase customer lifetime value."

NXTDRIVE leverages predictive insights to inform media strategy and performance. When combined with MessageGears for multichannel activation, marketers benefit from a significant upgrade in capabilities including a built-in content evaluation process, which provides deeper insight on the viability of each message template, content, and deliverability.

"It shouldn't be hard to send messages that make every customer feel unique," said Natalia Dykyj, chief marketing officer at MessageGears. "We're excited to be partnering with Vericast to help more brands communicate based on known behaviors and preferences. The combination of NXTDRIVE's capabilities and MessageGears' best-of-breed cross-channel messaging capabilities will help brands unlock deep, data-driven personalization."

Recent data reveals that 62% of both B2B and B2C marketers have increased their marketing budgets over the last year, with 48% increasing their SMS/MMS budgets in the same period. As brands continue to focus on the engagement metrics that matter most, email and mobile messages need to continuously adapt to garner clicks, form fills and more.

Visit Vericast.com or listen to the Business to Human podcast to learn more about NXTDRIVE. To learn more about MessageGears, visit messagegears.com.

About Vericast

Vericast is reimagining marketing solutions one business-to-human connection at a time. By influencing how over 130 million households eat, shop, buy, save and borrow, Vericast fuels commerce, drives economic growth and directly accelerates revenue potential for thousands of brands and businesses. While its award-winning portfolio of products, technology and solutions are part of the Vericast story, its people are the true differentiators; trailblazers in data intelligence, marketing services, transaction solutions, campaign management and media delivery.

About MessageGears

MessageGears is a warehouse-native customer engagement platform that delivers advanced customer segmentation, message personalization, and delivery that simply outperforms other enterprise marketing clouds and data platforms. Through direct data access and innovative platform capabilities, marketers can deliver compelling customer experiences at massive scale, faster and more flexibly than ever before. Check out the MessageGears blog and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest on data-driven marketing.

