The Nation's Largest Luxury Media Company Modern Luxury Media Launches Streaming Platform M/LUX

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Luxury announces the launch of M/LUX , a new AVOD streaming video platform created by Modern Luxury Media . M/LUX offers programming from a diverse group of award-winning content creators covering compelling stories across a full range of luxury lifestyle topics, including Travel + Adventure, Art + Culture, Home + Design, Fashion + Beauty, Food + Drink, and more.

With an audience of over 50 million people across its print and digital properties, M/LUX's parent company, Modern Luxury Media, stands out among the luxury media market, combining unrivaled breadth and community to the product. M/LUX is currently accessible to an audience of over 150 million households via Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, VIZIO WatchFree+, Samsung, MLUXnetwork.com, and on the M/LUX app, available for iOS and Android.

"M/LUX offers luxury enthusiasts elevated storytelling focused on a luxury lifestyle and iconic brands," says Heather Lacouture, COO of M/LUX. "As we continue expanding our content offering, we're thrilled to forge partnerships with the world's premier luxury lifestyle creators and brands, fostering a trusted environment that promises an unparalleled experience."

The booming streaming industry will be worth an estimated $330 billion by 2030. Currently, there aren't any streaming options with specific content targeted toward affluent, luxury consumers. Today's luxury consumers are technology savvy and value unique shopper experiences and content that matches their values and their penchant for adventure, creativity and taste. M/LUX is the streaming solution and answer to the $400 billion opportunity to reach this niche consumer set.

"Combining M/LUX with the well-established media and marketing channels across the entire Modern Luxury Media platform enables our current and new advertisers the ability to further engage with a luxury audience across print, digital, social, editorial, live events—and now mid- to long-form video experiences," says Mike Pallad, president of Modern Luxury Media.

Modern Luxury will be integrating and promoting M/LUX content across its entire platform and engaged audience of over 50 million. "We will also be leveraging our award-winning team of producers (M/LUX production partners) to shape and tell brand-driven stories in ways no other production company can," says Pallad. As the definition of luxury continues to evolve, M/LUX offers multi-platform access for content creators and brands to engage a growing community of luxury enthusiasts to cultivate meaningful connections with audiences who crave luxury—and the stories and meanings behind the brands.

About MODERN LUXURY MEDIA: At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. Reaching a print and digital audience of more than 50 million, we are the nation's largest luxury media company, offering leading brands access to the most affluent audiences in the most prominent cities across the U.S. Through the power of the Modern Luxury Media ecosystem, including 80+ brands across 23 markets, we deliver powerful marketing solutions, allowing luxury brands to connect with their audiences in the places and ways that matter the most.

