G-SHOCK HONORS 40 YEARS OF INNOVATION WITH MOMENTOUS CELEBRATION THAT SHOCKED THE WORLD

The iconic timepiece brand honored its milestone anniversary with epic performance by J Balvin

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of G-SHOCK's 40th anniversary, the pioneering and iconic watch brand known for its durability and cutting-edge technology, celebrated its momentous year in style with a remarkable press conference and concert featuring international superstar, J Balvin. The event, held on Thursday, November 9th, marked a significant milestone in the brand's history, showcasing its commitment to innovation, fashion, and global culture.

The press conference kicked off the memorable day in New York City, where media representatives, influencers, and key industry figures gathered to commemorate G-SHOCK's four decades of pushing the boundaries of watch design and technology. The event featured a mix of speakers, such as moderator, Louie Vito; "Father of G-SHOCK" Kikuo Ibe; G-SHOCK's leadership team Tomoo Kato, Chairman & CEO of Casio America Inc.; Shigenori Itoh, Senior General Manager, Global Marketing HQ; Mike Princiotto, Sr. Marketing manager of the Timepiece division, Casio America Inc.; Dean Holmes, General Manager Timepiece Division, Casio America Inc.; and other esteemed guests including 40 Years of G-SHOCK Author, Ariel Adams, and Oneness Boutique Founder, Joe Staley.

Mr. Ibe, the creator of G-SHOCK, delivered a keynote address where he reflected on the origins of the brand and the relentless pursuit of toughness and innovation. He stated, "During the press conference, G-SHOCK unveiled Dream Project #2, a new luxury, AI-designed timepiece, that will be auctioned off at PHILLIPS on December 9th and 10th, featuring a bold design that pays homage to the brand's heritage. The new model incorporates the latest advancements in watchmaking technology and is a testament to G-SHOCK's commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation."

Following the press conference, G-SHOCK enthusiasts, fans, and friends of the brand including Ja Rule, Jojo Simmons, Alexandra Richards, Luis and Cemi Guzman, Valentina Ferrer, and more, were treated to an electrifying concert experience by global music sensation, J Balvin. Known for his energetic performances and innovative style, J Balvin expressed his enthusiasm for the G-SHOCK brand and its 40th-anniversary celebration and what lies beyond.

The 40th Anniversary celebration of G-SHOCK not only featured some of J Balvin's greatest hits and offered a thrilling visual experience, making it a night to remember, but also exemplified the G-SHOCK brand's dedication to pushing boundaries, embracing innovation, and staying connected with its global community.

G-SHOCK's commitment to toughness and innovation over the last four decades has solidified its place in the world of fashion and technology. The anniversary celebration marked the beginning of a new chapter for G-SHOCK as it continues to shape the future of timekeeping.

