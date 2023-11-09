Opus IVS Partners with National Coatings & Supplies and Collision Hub to Offer Collision Professionals a State-of-the-art Platform for Diagnostics, Training, and Support

The strategic partnership aims to improve service quality and expertise in the collision industry.

DETROIT, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, offering an integrated platform of OE and multi-brand diagnostics, remote programming, and calibration solutions, anchored by expert technicians and cutting-edge patented technology, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with National Coatings & Supplies, Inc., and Collision Hub, aimed at enhancing sales of the award-winning Opus IVS diagnostics/calibration solutions, training, and support services within the collision repair industry.

"By working in tandem, we can raise the bar for service quality and expertise in the industry."

This powerful collaboration unites the strengths of Opus IVS, NCS, and Collision Hub to offer collision repair professionals an integrated, comprehensive, and state-of-the-art platform for diagnostics, training, and support. One of the key aspects of this partnership involves Collision Hub providing continuous training to NCS's sales team, who will serve as a valuable extension and partner for the Opus IVS suite of collision repair diagnostic solutions.

Brian Heron, CEO of Opus IVS, expressed his enthusiasm for this pivotal partnership, stating, "Opus IVS has long been committed to empowering automotive professionals with the tools they need to excel. This collaboration with NCS and Collision Hub marks a significant milestone in our journey to enhance the sales, support, and training available to collision repair shops. By working in tandem, we can raise the bar for service quality and expertise in the industry."

Kristen Felder, CEO of Collision Hub, added her thoughts, saying, "Collision Hub has always been at the forefront of advancing the collision repair industry through education and technology. Our partnership with Opus IVS and NCS is a testament to our dedication to delivering a more comprehensive and seamless approach to training and support. We look forward to working together to provide an unmatched experience to our network of collision repair professionals."

The collaboration will leverage the strengths of NCS, known for its solutions that enhance repair shop efficiency and profitability. David Zsolcsak, NCS Vice President of Marketing commented, "We are excited to join forces with Opus IVS and Collision Hub to create a seamless and effective support system for collision repair facilities. Our sales team's role as ambassadors for Opus IVS solutions will help shops stay ahead of industry advancements and deliver top-quality repairs to their customers."

As part of the partnership, Collision Hub will take a lead role in training NCS's sales team, ensuring they are well-versed in the Opus IVS suite of collision repair diagnostic solutions. This collaboration will enable NCS to effectively represent Opus IVS and provide tailored guidance to collision repair professionals.

This partnership is poised to introduce a range of new offerings, including cutting-edge training modules, readily available support services, and innovative diagnostic and calibration tools tailored to the specific needs of collision repair professionals.

About the Partners

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Auto Techcelerators and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre-and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 55M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

