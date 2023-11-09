Nutrish® Partners with Rachel Bilson for a "Dog Day of Service" to Help Give Pets the Life They Deserve

The Pet Food Brand known for supporting shelters is donating 3 months' worth of food to Pasadena Humane Society to help rescue dogs in need

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nutrish® is participating in a "Dog Day of Service" by visiting the Pasadena Humane Society alongside Rachel Bilson to donate 30,000lbs of Nutrish® product, or 3 months of food, to help shine a spotlight on animals in need. Shelters nationwide receive approximately 6.3 million animals each year, which leaves many pets without a home or the proper resources they need and deserve. Nutrish® is committed to supporting shelters through the Rachael Ray FoundationTM, which provides resources to help animals find their forever homes.

Nutrish® Dog Day of Service (PRNewswire)

Rachel Bilson visited the Pasadena Humane Society on behalf of Nutrish® to bring to light the stories of these animals in need and to encourage others to help their local shelters by either donating directly or purchasing a bag of Nutrish®. Over the last 4 years, Nutrish® has donated more than $7 million a year to help pets in need through the Rachael Ray FoundationTM (2019 – 2022).

"As a rescue dog owner and animal lover, Nutrish's goal of supporting animal shelters around the country is close to my heart," says Rachel Bilson. "Visiting the shelter and being able to provide them with Nutrish was an amazing experience we hope encourages continued acts of service for all dogs and cats in need."

"We believe every dog and cat, no matter if they're waiting for their forever home or are already there, deserves the world, and that starts with high-quality ingredients," says Tracy Fleischhacker Quigley, senior brand director of Nutrish®. "Supporting animals in need is an essential part of who we are at Nutrish. Days like today with the Pasadena Humane Society give us the opportunity to get up close and personal with our mission, and we couldn't be prouder to be here supporting what they do every day."

For more information about Nutrish®, visit Nutrish.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, or Pinterest.

About Post Consumer Brands

Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands, a business unit of Post Holdings, Inc., is dedicated to providing people and their pets with delicious food choices for every taste and budget. The company's portfolio includes beloved brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, PEBBLES™, Grape-Nuts® and Malt-O-Meal® cereal, and Peter Pan® peanut butter, as well as Rachael Ray® Nutrish®, Kibbles 'n Bits® and 9Lives® dog and cat food. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make lives better by making delicious food accessible for all. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.

Rachael Ray® Nutrish® (PRNewswire)

