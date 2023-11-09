LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In another extraordinary alliance, Eagle Rock is now the exclusive distributor of "Shay" by Le Portier Cognac in Georgia – giving enthusiasts what they've been requesting continually on Le Portier's social media platforms: the opportunity to acquire Shannon's VSOP cognac in his hometown state.

This homecoming is also in honor of Shannon's grandmother, Mary Porter – the woman who gave Shannon the resolve to believe in his abilities, ascend the NFL ranks, and become the self-made Hall of Famer he is celebrated as today.

And yet, this is just one further thrilling development in the Le Portier tale. After merely two years since its establishment, Le Portier is internationally renowned, boasting seven of the industry's most significant accolades, including none other than Platinum at the SIP Awards.

This honor is a clear indication of "Shay" by Le Portier's outstanding taste and design.

Such success builds on the supremacy of Shannon's ventures, including his podcast Club Shay Shay, receiving more than one billion impressions and millions of hours in watch time.

"Shay" by Le Portier reflects Shannon's dedication to excellence, and dovetails the explosive growth of the luxury cognac market:

$5.5 billion , is expected to grow at a 6.4% per year , and be worth $10.2 billion by 2032. The global cognac market is currently valued at, is, and be worthby 2032.

The UK and China's markets continue to thrive, with an annual growth rate of 8% and 7.9%, respectively.

There was a 36% increase in cognac consumption in China from 2019 to 2020, highlighting the global thirst for this spirit.

The United States , not to be outdone, holds 19% of the global consumption share.

Notably, market giants like Hennessy report turnovers of $3.2 billion , despite the global economic downturn.

China and the U.S. meanwhile are at the forefront, with China consuming 159.9 million bottles and the U.S. importing $1.3 billion worth of cognac directly from France in 2020.

Emerging markets are also showing significant growth, with Nigeria's cognac consumption soaring by 405% between 2015 and 2020 and South Africa witnessing a 48% increase in 2020.

The American cognac market holds the highest revenue potential.

"Shay" by Le Portier is a VSOP cognac that challenges traditional market norms by offering the complexity of a luxury VSOP at a more accessible price point. Already a fixture in the most prestigious Las Vegas venues, "Shay" by Le Portier takes its rightful place on Georgia's shelves – in a salute to Shannon's achievements and in admiration of the State where his legacy began.

