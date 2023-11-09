Intersport Tips Off Basketball Season with Prolific 2023-24 Schedule

Chicago-based agency will stage 34 games over 51 days, beginning Nov. 10 with the first-ever basketball game at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersport tips off its college basketball season this weekend with its first of 10 nationwide events during the 2023-24 schedule. The award-winning agency will stage 34 games in the span of 51 days with distribution on 11 channels over multiple platforms, bringing an elite lineup to basketball fans nationwide.

"We have an exciting slate of consequential, non-conference matchups that will shape college basketball this season." - Mark Starsiak , Intersport VP of basketball

It all begins on Friday, Nov. 10, when Intersport will help bring the first-ever college basketball event to life at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. Regional men's programs Radford and Marshall will face off on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup launches a long-term partnership between Intersport and the Greenbrier, which is slated to continue in 2024 with an annual multi-team event.

"We have an exciting slate of consequential, non-conference matchups that will shape college basketball this season," said Mark Starsiak, who has served as Intersport's vice president of basketball since 2018. "We're proud of the collaborative relationships we've built with premier college programs, coaches, administrators, networks and sponsors through our reputation as a trusted partner and resource for unmatched events. It has allowed Intersport to substantially grow our presence in the college basketball space as an industry leader. Like fans everywhere, we can't wait to get the season started."

Intersport's schedule will be highlighted by:

Game broadcasts in partnership with three major networks (CBS, FOX and NBC), five leading sports cable channels (ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, FS1 and CBS Sports Network) and three streaming partners (ESPN+, Women's Sports Network and FSWBucs.com)

Three multi-team events in November: the Arizona Tip-Off, Fort Myers Tip-Off and Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off

Two Associated Press top-25 women's programs—No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 23 Illinois—competing at the neutral site Citi Shamrock Classic contest in Washington, D.C.

No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 11 Tennessee women's programs going head-to-head in a Thanksgiving Day broadcast on FOX at 6 p.m. ET

Five neutral site events in December featuring a bevy of top-25 programs, including No. 6 and defending national champion UConn, No. 11 Gonzaga , No. 16 Kentucky, No. 19 North Carolina and No. 21 USC , among others

Eleven men's teams and eight women's teams ranked or receiving votes in the pre-season Associated Press or coaches poll

Competitions taking place in nine venues across seven states and Washington, D.C.

Nationally recognized brands are aligned with the Intersport basketball portfolio, including title partners Continental Tire, Elevance Health and the National Basketball Retired Players Association as well as Old Trapper Beef Jerky, State Farm, Libman, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Zappos.

Beyond the loaded early season schedule, Intersport will also hold its annual postseason events: the High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships and the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships. New this season, Intersport is reintroducing the Women's College Basketball All-Star Game, which is scheduled to take place in Cleveland on April 6, 2024.

For the latest basketball news and behind-the-scenes access, follow Intersport's dedicated basketball account (@IntersportHoops) on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter). Additional information about Intersport's capabilities and events is available on Intersport's primary social media channels (LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook).

About Intersport:

Intersport is an award-winning agency and leader in the creation of ideas, content and experiences that attract and engage passionate audiences. Its industry-leading team offers expert insights in content marketing, customer engagement, experiential marketing, hospitality, production and sponsorship consulting. The Chicago-based agency also owns and operates events across the professional and collegiate sports landscape, including basketball, football, golf, pickleball and volleyball. Since staging just one early season event in 2019, Intersport has grown its basketball portfolio to manage nine different events during the first two months of the season—all with national broadcast partners. Intersport has been headquartered in Chicago since its inception in 1985, with additional offices in Boston, Detroit and New York. Learn more at www.intersport.global and on social media (LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook).

