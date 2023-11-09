Crain's Chicago Business Recognizes Uptake on List of Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Recognized for its predictive analytics software and 51 U.S. patents, Uptake earns No. 3 spot on publication's annual list

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake, a leader in predictive analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS), has been named to Crain's Chicago Business list of Chicago's Most Innovative Companies for the third time.

Uptake company logo (PRNewswire)

Based on an independent evaluation of patent output and quality, Uptake placed third on a list of 25 top companies in the Chicago area for 2023. Many of the company's patents leverage data science to improve asset performance and risk mitigation, as well as enhance environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives in asset-intensive industries. Uptake has been granted a total of 51 U.S. patents since the company was founded in 2014.

Uptake's focus is on helping the country's top fleets glean actionable insights from their sensor data and predict breakdowns before they occur. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, Uptake delivers fleet maintenance products that enable operators to make data-driven decisions to mitigate risk, optimize maintenance strategies, reduce costs, and enhance safety and sustainability.

"This recognition is further validation of our growing presence and innovation in the transportation space," said Jim Rice, President of Uptake. "We are honored that Crain's has included us again among the most innovative companies in Chicago. With these patent developments, Uptake will continue to focus on our Fleet product innovation, technological growth and predictive model development next year and beyond."

The announcement follows several important milestones for Uptake this year, including its partnerships with industry leaders Platform Science and Daimler Truck North America , bringing Uptake's data-driven insights to some of the nation's largest fleets.

Uptake also recently announced new additions to its leadership team, including naming Tim Clutter to Chief Operating Officer. The company also welcomed April Hennessey as Vice President of Product and UX and Cam McGill as Senior Diagnostic Technician. These individuals bring extensive knowledge and experience in this space to further refine Uptake's targeted predictive analytics capabilities.

To learn more about Uptake Fleet's predictive maintenance solutions, go to https://www.uptake.com/fleet.

About Uptake

Uptake is a leader in predictive analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS), working to translate data into smarter operations. Driven by industrial data science, Uptake enables and delivers actionable insights that predict truck and component failure, optimize parts and maintenance strategies, and visualize cost information with over 60 patents worldwide, almost 200 data science models and recognition by Gartner, Verdantix, the World Economic Forum, CNBC, and Forbes. Uptake is based in Chicago. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.uptake.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Uptake

uptake@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uptake