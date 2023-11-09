BAE Systems hosts inaugural OSINT Foundation Awards

The OSINT Foundation Awards honored individuals and organizations who have made significant advancements in the field of open-source intelligence (OSINT)

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems hosted the first-ever Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Foundation Awards Reception Friday, Nov. 3 at its Falls Church, Virginia facility to honor the recipients of this year's OSINT Excellence Awards.

"As the U.S. Army's trusted partner in OSINT, we were proud to host this event and highlight our shared commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in open-source intelligence," said Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager for Intelligence Solutions at BAE Systems. "We understand the critical role OSINT plays in safeguarding nations around the world and supporting the warfighter, and we congratulate this year's winners."

The event brought together professionals, innovators, and thought leaders from the intelligence and security community to celebrate outstanding contributions to OSINT that enhance global security.

Award winners included:

Intelligence Community Unit of the Year – Marine Corps Intelligence Activity, Open-Source Intelligence Branch;

Intelligence Community Practitioner of the Year – Shawn Porter , 312th MI Battalion;

OSINT Product of the Year – NGA Tearline and University of Mississippi ; and

Volunteer of the Year – Abel Vandegrift , Authentic8.

"The OSINT Foundation is grateful to BAE Systems for providing its beautiful Falls Church, Virginia facility as the venue for our inaugural awards reception," said Barbara Alexander, OSINT Foundation president. "The awards reception celebrates the accomplishments of the OSINT unit and practitioner of the year, the product of the year, and the volunteer of the year. Our sponsors' support allows 100 percent of ticket sales to go to our scholarship fund for emerging OSINT practitioners."

BAE Systems supports the Army OSINT Office in modernizing the Army's global OSINT enterprise, advancing the OSINT tradecraft, developing and implementing policy and compliance, capabilities management, technology integration into the Army OSINT toolkit environment, as well as modernizing the data curation and the dissemination enterprise.

