Sling Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences in November 2023. Details of the presentations can be found below.

Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Zeidan, Ph.D., will present a company presentation and host 1x1 investor meetings on Tuesday, November 14, at 9:45 a.m. ET.

BTIG 3rd Annual Ophthalmology Day

Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Zeidan, Ph.D., will present a company presentation and host 1x1 investor meetings on Monday, November 27, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Zeidan, Ph.D., will present a company presentation and host 1x1 investor meetings on Wednesday, November 29, at 9:50 a.m. ET.

About Sling Therapeutics

Sling Therapeutics, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). The company is advancing the evaluation of its lead product candidate, linsitinib, in a Phase 2b clinical trial based on extensive preclinical and clinical data. Linsitinib offers the potential of a convenient oral small molecule that could significantly reduce the treatment burden for people living with TED. For more information visit https://slingtx.com/.

Investor Contact

Jessica Vo

Gilmartin Group, LLC

jessi@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

212.253.8881

adaley@berrypr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sling Therapeutics