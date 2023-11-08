Metal Forming with Reduced Material Waste, Improved ESG Will be Focus of Amsted Automotive's 2023 SAE Brake Colloquium Display

Manufacturing expertise on display will include brake calipers with 80% less waste

Processes include net-formed and cold-formed solutions

Event is in San Antonio, Texas , Nov. 12-15, 2023

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As metal manufacturing requirements continue to advance, net-forming and cold-forming solutions from the Amsted Automotive Group family of business units become more valuable to automakers and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. During the 2023 SAE Brake Colloquium, taking place in San Antonio, Texas, Nov. 12-15, Amsted Automotive will demonstrate the material waste reduction, cost reduction and overall ESG (environmental, social and governance) advantages through its metal forming processes.

Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions – building on our integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia. (PRNewsfoto/Amsted Automotive) (PRNewswire)

SMW Manufacturing, an Amsted business unit, will feature its net-formed brake caliper in its display, in addition to several manufacturing and processing examples. Net forming is a process for manufacturing quality, durable, high-yield and cost-efficient components for high-volume production. By minimizing or eliminating machining, less material is needed and less material is wasted through the machining process.

Cold forming is a technology that results in aligned grain flow in the finished metal component, significantly increasing the strength of the component without increasing its size and weight. This allows for further material savings, and often facilitates component designs with less bulk and material previously needed for additional strength.

The manufacturing capabilities of SMW make it possible for this brake caliper to be made with an 80 percent reduction in waste material. Some of the other products that SMW engineers and manufactures using net-shaped and cold-formed technologies are automotive chassis and suspension components, hydraulic stems, ferrules, and longwall mining tools.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and efficient torque management solutions for electrified propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive Group plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Contact:

Cole Quinnell

248-877-0590

cole@cqmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amsted Automotive