Kia announces 2024 Sorento Hybrid

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Kia Sorento Hybrid continues to be a solid choice for those who want a sharp and rugged looking three-row SUV with fuel economy. After receiving minor packaging enhancements last year along with the newly added SX-P trim, the 2024 Sorento Hybrid carries over into the new model year with minor changes to color and trim options. While the Runway Red exterior paint has been deleted from the color palette, customers now have the option to pair the Gravity Blue paint color with the Navy interior color pack for a unique and stylish look. The Navy interior color pack envelops the front and rear seats in Navy perforated leather, with a hint of blue on the steering wheel. The black headliner in previous iterations of the interior color pack has been replaced with a gray headliner to add a nicer contrast to the navy theme. All else carries over, including the Sorento Hybrid's best-in-class 371 MPG.

The Sorento Hybrid comes in three well-appointed trim levels: EX and SX-P.

Pricing2 – MSRP (excludes $1,325 destination) • EX FWD $36,690 • EX AWD $38,990 • SX-P $42,490 Engine: • 1.6T Gas Direct Injection (GDI) I-4 / 44 kw motor – 6-speed automatic • 227 horsepower / 258 lb.-ft. of torque

Fuel Economy3 – EPA-est. MPG (city/highway/combined): • FWD • AWD 39/35/37 36/33/34 Highlighted Drive Assist Systems4:

• Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear5 (BCA-R) w/Parallel Exit • Std: All Trims • Driver Attention Warning (DAW)6 • Std: All Trims • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Junction Turning7 (FCA-JT)

Fusion type, car & pedestrian & cyclist • Std: All trims • Highway Driving Assist (HDA)8 • Std: All trims • High Beam Assist (HBA)9 • Std: All Trims • Lane Following Assist (LFA)10 • Std: All Trims • Lane Departure Warning (LDW) • Std: All Trims • Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) • Std: All Trims • Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) • Std: All Trims • Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control Curve (NSCC-C)11 • Std: All trims • Parking Distance Warning –Forward & Reverse (PDW-R) w/ off switch • Std: All trims • Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA) • Std: All Trims • Rear Occupant Alert – sensor type (ROA)12 • Std: All Trims • Safe Exit Assist (SEW) • Std: All Trims • Parking Collision Avoidance – Rear (PCA-R) • Std: SX-P • Surround View Monitor (SVM)13 • Std: SX-P • Blind View Monitor (BVM) • Std: SX-P Dimensions:

• Overall Length: 189.0 in. • Overall Width: 74.8 in. • Overall Height: 66.7 in. • Wheelbase: 110.8 in.

Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

