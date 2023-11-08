ImmPACT Bio Recognized in BioSpace's 2024 Best Places to Work

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT Bio"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced it has been named on the BioSpace 2024 Best Places to Work small employer list. BioSpace is a leading digital hub for life science news and jobs. The BioSpace annual Best Places to Work list ranks nominated companies based on desirability in the recruitment marketplace with an emphasis on culture, career growth and development opportunities, leadership, and innovation.

"We are honored to be recognized as part of the BioSpace 2024 Best Places to Work list, highlighting our commitment to fostering a collaborative and fulfilling culture at ImmPACT Bio," said Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of ImmPACT Bio. "Attracting exceptional talent with pioneering spirit and motivational drive further positions us for success as we work toward our mission of bringing innovative dual-targeting CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases."

The 2024 BioSpace Best Places to Work list is made up of 60 U.S. companies that are recognized as the most sought after in the industry by the life sciences community. More than 3,100 life sciences professionals identified their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Top choice organizations were rated by respondents based on attributes including compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work. ImmPACT Bio was recognized as one of 30 companies within the small company category.

About ImmPACT Bio

ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., is a clinical-stage company dedicated to the discovery of transformative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies that address key biological challenges in treating cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's logic-gate-based CAR T-cell platforms, licensed from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group, are specifically designed to deplete B cells, prevent antigen escape, and overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. The company's technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from UCLA. For more information, visit http://www.immpact-bio.com.

