Herman Miller expands OE1 Workspace Collection designed by Sam Hecht and Kim Colin of Industrial Facility

Introducing OE1 Sit-to-Stand Table, OE1 Powerbox and Power Tray, and other essential pieces for agile workspaces

ZEELAND, Mich., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller's OE1 Workspace Collection, designed by Sam Hecht and Kim Colin of London-based Industrial Facility, is being updated to include new productivity-enhancing solutions.

Introduced in 2021, the award-winning OE1 Workspace Collection creates fluid individual and group spaces designed to quickly shift and adapt to changing business goals and personal preferences with minimal disruption. With a wide variety of configurations and colors, and a light, minimalist design, OE1 enables agility in a way that inspires new ways of working. The comprehensive collection includes mobile tables that can easily be pushed together or be broken apart, movable walls to define boundaries, height-adjustable workstations, storage trolleys, and more.

Now, Industrial Facility has expanded on that offering with products that further enhance agility.

OE1 Sit-to-Stand Table is a new height-adjustable desk with a residential feel that can be curated in monochromatic expressions. The table is offered in three shapes––round, rectangular, and rectangular with wrap––each with a sturdy, single-column base, and a discreet power foot pedal to control height.

Herman Miller's first portable power solution, OE1 Powerbox with an available accompanying OE1 Power Tray, makes "work from anywhere" possible by providing power to devices for extended periods of time. Each recyclable battery can power multiple small electronic devices simultaneously and, when paired with the OE1 Power Tray, can power larger devices, including monitors. OE1 Powerbox features three USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a tracking device holder to help with facility management.

Additional new OE1 products include:

OE1 Freestanding Curtain

OE1 Curved Screen

OE1 Personal Hoodie

OE1 Workbox

OE1 Agile Wall Corner Cover

OE1 Mobile Easel (new 48" size)

"Herman Miller is thrilled to continue our partnership with Industrial Facility to expand the OE1 Workspace Collection," says Malisa Bryant, Senior Vice President of Global Product. "Sam and Kim's passion for industrial design empowers organizations and individuals to find their own perfect blend of purpose, performance, and expression. The enhancements we're making to OE1 will provide our customers with even more flexibility to adapt their floorplates as their needs change."

"When OE1 first launched, it ushered in a new type of unsystematised flexibility for the modern workspace," says Sam Hecht of Industrial Facility. "Our designs introduced ultra-simple agility to existing furniture types such as the table and the pedestal. Now, with the new OE1 enhancements, we present completely new typologies of product like battery power and 'floating' curtains that enhance the delight of working anywhere, and in any way."

Contract customers can now purchase the OE1 Workspace Collection through Herman Miller and MillerKnoll dealers. OE1 Powerbox and Power Tray will be available in February 2024. OE1 Sit-to-Stand Table and OE1 Workbox will be available to retail customers on the Herman Miller store website in early 2024. Visit the Herman Miller website for your region for availability and more details.

About Herman Miller

Over the last century, Herman Miller has been guided by a commitment to problem-solving designs that inspire the best in people. Along the way, Herman Miller has forged critical relationships with the most visionary designers of the day, from mid-century greats like George Nelson, the Eames Office, and Isamu Noguchi, to research-oriented visionaries like Robert Propst and Bill Stumpf—and with today's groundbreaking studios like Industrial Facility and Studio 7.5. From the birth of ergonomic furniture to manufacturing some of the twentieth century's most iconic pieces, Herman Miller has pioneered original, timeless design that makes an enduring impact, while building a lasting legacy of design, innovation, and social good. Herman Miller is a part of MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. For more information, visit hermanmiller.com/about.

