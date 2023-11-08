Hagerty Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results; Increases 2023 Outlook

- Third quarter 2023 Total Revenue increased 27% to $275.6 million compared to the prior year period and year-to-date 2023 Total Revenue increased 28% to $755.2 million compared to the prior year period
- Third quarter 2023 Written Premium increased 15% year-over-year to $255.6 million, and year-to-date 2023 Written Premium increased 16% to $714.3 million compared to the prior year period
- Third quarter 2023 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 37% year-over-year to $32.6 million, and year-to-date 2023 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 47% to $82.7 million compared to the prior year period
- Third quarter 2023 Net Income decreased 23% to $18.6 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Net Income decreased 45% to $19.1 million compared to the prior year period
- Third quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $37.4 million, an increase of $47.4 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $78.4 million, an increase of $78.4 million compared to the prior year period
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.
"We again delivered strong revenue and cash flow growth in our third quarter, with a revenue increase of 27% and operating cash flow growth of 83% to $62 million," said McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer of Hagerty. "2023 is turning out to be a banner year for Hagerty, with year-to-date revenue growth of 28%, propelled by written premium gains of 16%, earned premium growth of 32%, and membership and marketplace gains of 47%. Our focus on creating a more profitable business has driven dramatically improved margins through operational efficiencies, cost discipline, and economies of scale. Given our sustained business momentum, we now expect to hit the upper end of our prior full year revenue guidance of 23-27% and are once again increasing our 2023 outlook for both net income and Adjusted EBITDA, powered by better-than-expected flow-through to the bottom line."
Mr. Hagerty continued, "Hagerty is at the beginning of what we believe will be a multi-year period of sustained revenue growth and strong incremental margins. I couldn't be prouder of One Team Hagerty's work as they fuel the passion for driving by helping car enthusiasts protect, buy and sell, and enjoy their vehicles."
THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Policies in Force Retention was 88.2% as of September 30, 2023 compared to 88.0% as of September 30, 2022. Total insured vehicles increased 6% year-over-year to 2.4 million compared to the prior year period.
- Third quarter 2023 Loss Ratio was 41.1% compared to 56.4% in the prior year period. Year-to-date 2023 Loss Ratio was 41.5% compared to 46.8% in the prior year period. The year-over-year improvement was due in part to better underwriting results in the current year. In addition, prior year results included $10.0 million of catastrophe losses related to Hurricane Ian.
- Earned premium growth was driven by the strong Written Premium growth as well as the increased quota share to approximately 80% compared to 70% in the prior year period.
- AM Best assigned a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) to Hagerty Reinsurance Limited.
- Third quarter 2023 Marketplace revenue increased 87% to $13.0 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Marketplace revenue increased 210% to $24.9 million compared to the prior year period.
- Hagerty Driver's Club (HDC) paid members increased 8% to approximately 807,000 compared to the prior year period.
- Year-to-date 2023 results include restructuring charges of $8.9 million primarily associated with a reduction in force, reduced hiring plans and cost containment initiatives.
- Year-to-date 2023 results includes losses and impairments of $4.1 million related to the termination of the Garage + Social joint venture and the sale of DriveShare.
- Year-to-date 2023 depreciation and amortization was $34.9 million compared to $24.3 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by a higher base of capital assets related to the digital platform which increased the expense by $4.8 million, as well as the $4.3 million impairment of media content assets during the first nine months of the year.
- Net Income includes the impact from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, the restructuring charges, as well as the impairment of media content assets.
- Third quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $37.4 million compared to $(10.0) million in the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $78.4 million compared to $0.1 million in the prior year period.
- Third quarter 2023 Adjusted EPS was $0.05, and year-to-date 2023 Adjusted EPS was $0.05.
2023 OUTLOOK — GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
Despite the uncertain macro environment, we are delivering strong results in 2023 and are well positioned to deliver sustained profitable growth over the coming years. We are confident that the opportunities we have identified to monetize our addressable market will expand our share, and we have thoughtfully prioritized our growth initiatives in 2023 to significantly improve our profitability and fund our purpose to save driving and fuel car culture for future generations. For full year 2023, we anticipate:
- Sustain double-digit Written Premium growth trajectory
- Deliver an unmatched online and live Marketplace experience
- Drive loyalty, referrals and incremental revenue and profit from Membership
- Increase Hagerty Re's quota share reinsurance agreement in the U.S. & U.K. to ~80%
- Net Income of $2-12 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $75-85 million
2023 Outlook
Prior Outlook at Q2 2023
in thousands
Low End
High End
Low End
High End
Total Revenue
$992,000
$1,000,000
$968,000
$1,000,000
Total Written Premium
$893,000
$901,000
$878,000
$894,000
Net Income
$2,000
$12,000
$(12,000)
$8,000
Adjusted EBITDA
$75,000
$85,000
$60,000
$80,000
The definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided under the heading Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release.
Conference Call Details
Hagerty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results today at 10:00 am Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call, including the Company's Investor presentation highlighting third quarter and year-to-date 2023 financial results, will be available on Hagerty's investor relations website at investor.hagerty.com. The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.hagerty.com following the call.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Hagerty's current expectations and projections with respect to its expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected operating results, such as revenue growth and increases in earned premium; (ii) changes in the market for Hagerty's products and services, (iii) Hagerty's plans to expand market share, including planned investments and partnerships; (iv) anticipated business objectives; and (v) the strength of Hagerty's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning.
A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty's ability to: (i) compete effectively within its industry and attract and retain members; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with its insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages with its technology platforms or third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of Hagerty's membership products as well as any new insurance programs and products; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims; (vii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to Hagerty's business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet and accounting matters; (ix) manage risks associated with being a controlled company; and (x) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Hagerty.
The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.
About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)
Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 800,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.
Category: Financial
Source: Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
REVENUE:
in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts)
Commission and fee revenue
$ 103,173
$ 85,457
$ 17,716
20.7 %
Earned premium
139,785
107,487
32,298
30.0 %
Membership, marketplace and other revenue
32,616
23,813
8,803
37.0 %
Total revenue
275,574
216,757
58,817
27.1 %
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and benefits
51,318
50,120
1,198
2.4 %
Ceding commission
65,413
50,415
14,998
29.7 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
57,485
60,605
(3,120)
(5.1) %
Sales expense
47,737
44,097
3,640
8.3 %
General and administrative services
22,166
23,853
(1,687)
(7.1) %
Depreciation and amortization
10,753
8,890
1,863
21.0 %
Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net
473
—
473
100.0 %
Losses and impairments related to divestitures
4,112
—
4,112
100.0 %
Total operating expenses
259,457
237,980
21,477
9.0 %
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
16,117
(21,223)
37,340
175.9 %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
850
11,583
(10,733)
(92.7) %
Revaluation gain on previously held equity method
—
34,735
(34,735)
(100.0) %
Interest and other income (expense)
6,260
662
5,598
845.6 %
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
23,227
25,757
(2,530)
(9.8) %
Income tax benefit (expense)
(4,604)
91
(4,695)
(5159.3) %
Income (loss) from equity method investment, net of tax
—
(1,535)
1,535
100.0 %
NET INCOME (LOSS)
18,623
24,313
(5,690)
(23.4) %
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
(13,269)
(9,599)
(3,670)
38.2 %
Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(1,838)
—
(1,838)
100.0 %
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS
$ 3,516
$ 14,714
$ (11,198)
(76.1) %
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:
Basic
$ 0.04
$ 0.18
Diluted
$ 0.04
$ 0.07
Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock
Basic
84,479
82,816
Diluted
84,479
336,768
Hagerty, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
REVENUE:
in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts)
Commission and fee revenue
$ 287,972
$ 243,424
$ 44,548
18.3 %
Earned premium
384,498
290,719
93,779
32.3 %
Membership, marketplace and other revenue
82,700
56,442
26,258
46.5 %
Total revenue
755,170
590,585
164,585
27.9 %
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and benefits
160,122
149,867
10,255
6.8 %
Ceding commission
181,188
138,048
43,140
31.3 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
159,461
136,144
23,317
17.1 %
Sales expense
124,791
109,989
14,802
13.5 %
General and administrative services
64,865
64,040
825
1.3 %
Depreciation and amortization
34,893
24,337
10,556
43.4 %
Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net
8,857
—
8,857
100.0 %
Losses and impairments related to divestitures
4,112
—
4,112
100.0 %
Total operating expenses
738,289
622,425
115,864
18.6 %
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
16,881
(31,840)
48,721
153.0 %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(1,419)
37,869
(39,288)
(103.7) %
Revaluation gain on previously held equity method
—
34,735
(34,735)
(100.0) %
Interest and other income (expense)
15,677
(375)
16,052
4,280.5 %
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
31,139
40,389
(9,250)
(22.9) %
Income tax benefit (expense)
(12,002)
(4,077)
(7,925)
(194.4) %
Income (loss) from equity method investment, net of tax
—
(1,676)
1,676
100.0 %
NET INCOME (LOSS)
19,137
34,636
(15,499)
(44.7) %
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
(13,477)
2,049
(15,526)
(757.7) %
Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(1,838)
—
(1,838)
100.0 %
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS
$ 3,822
$ 36,685
$ (32,863)
(89.6) %
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:
Basic
$ 0.04
$ 0.44
Diluted
$ 0.04
$ 0.03
Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock
Basic
84,042
82,569
Diluted
84,042
335,392
Hagerty, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
in thousands (except share amounts)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 90,710
$ 95,172
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
594,865
444,019
Accounts receivable
81,960
58,255
Premiums receivable
179,168
100,700
Commissions receivable
63,192
60,151
Notes receivable
26,828
25,493
Deferred acquisition costs, net
155,278
107,342
Other current assets
56,783
45,651
Total current assets
1,248,784
936,783
Notes receivable
13,329
11,934
Property and equipment, net
21,518
25,256
Lease right-of-use assets
52,113
82,398
Intangible assets, net
95,776
104,024
Goodwill
114,198
115,041
Other long-term assets
37,959
37,082
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,583,677
$ 1,312,518
LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
$ 75,963
$ 77,049
Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
190,784
167,257
Commissions payable
111,657
77,075
Due to insurers
113,485
68,171
Advanced premiums
28,881
17,084
Unearned premiums
335,901
235,462
Contract liabilities
33,954
25,257
Total current liabilities
890,625
667,355
Long-term lease liabilities
52,022
80,772
Long-term debt, net
75,764
108,280
Warrant liabilities
46,980
45,561
Deferred tax liability
17,892
12,850
Contract liabilities
17,835
19,169
Other long-term liabilities
3,972
11,162
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,105,090
945,149
Commitments and Contingencies
—
—
TEMPORARY EQUITY(1)
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,483,561 Series A Convertible
80,997
—
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (500,000,000 shares authorized, 84,479,065 and
8
8
Class V Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (300,000,000 authorized, 251,033,906 shares issued
25
25
Additional paid-in capital
557,961
549,034
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
(483,566)
(489,602)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(176)
(213)
Total stockholders' equity
74,252
59,252
Non-controlling interest
323,338
308,117
Total equity
397,590
367,369
TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,583,677
$ 1,312,518
(1) The Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is recorded within Temporary Equity because it has equity conversion and cash redemption features.
Hagerty, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Nine months ended
September 30,
2023
2022
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
in thousands
Net income (loss)
$ 19,137
$ 34,636
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
1,419
(37,869)
Loss on equity method investment
—
1,676
Revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment
—
(34,735)
Depreciation and amortization
34,893
24,337
Provision for deferred taxes
4,973
3,373
Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets
1,147
—
Loss on disposals of equipment, software and other assets
2,019
1,131
Losses and impairments related to divestitures
2,827
—
Share-based compensation expense
13,157
8,165
Other
1,162
242
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts, premiums and commission receivable
(107,001)
(71,753)
Deferred acquisition costs
(47,936)
(32,637)
Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
23,527
53,574
Commissions payable
34,582
21,109
Due to insurers
45,322
40,876
Advanced premiums
11,800
10,363
Unearned premiums
100,439
74,624
Other assets and liabilities, net
(9,246)
(3,549)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
132,221
93,563
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(21,556)
(33,429)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(8,690)
(12,715)
Purchase of previously held equity method investment
—
(15,250)
Issuance of note receivable to previously held equity method investment
—
(7,000)
Issuance of notes receivable
(11,405)
(8,391)
Collection of notes receivable
10,252
—
Purchase of fixed income securities
(7,277)
(2,448)
Maturities of fixed income securities
4,128
1,216
Other investing activities
86
(1,662)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(34,462)
(79,679)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Payments on long-term debt
(132,850)
(90,500)
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs
100,345
91,000
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs
79,159
—
Contribution from non-controlling interest
779
1,000
Payments on notes payable
—
(1,000)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
906
—
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
48,339
500
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
286
(2,023)
Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
146,384
12,361
Beginning cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
539,191
603,972
Ending cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
$ 685,575
$ 616,333
Hagerty, Inc.
Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Key Performance Indicators
The tables below present a summary of our Key Performance Indicators, including important operational metrics, as well as certain GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the periods presented. We use these Key Performance Indicators to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends against planned initiatives, prepare financial projections and make strategic decisions. We believe these Key Performance Indicators are useful in evaluating the Company's performance when read together with our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operational Metrics
Total Written Premium (in thousands)
$ 255,569
$ 222,136
$ 714,314
$ 614,623
Loss Ratio
41.1 %
56.4 %
41.5 %
46.8 %
New Business Count — Insurance
69,691
68,561
201,593
190,997
GAAP Measures
Total Revenue (in thousands)
$ 275,574
$ 216,757
$ 755,170
$ 590,585
Operating Income (Loss) (in thousands)
$ 16,117
$ (21,223)
$ 16,881
$ (31,840)
Net Income (Loss) (in thousands)
$ 18,623
$ 24,313
$ 19,137
$ 34,636
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$ 0.04
$ 0.18
$ 0.04
$ 0.44
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)
$ 37,377
$ (10,010)
$ 78,449
$ 96
Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$ 0.05
$ (0.06)
$ 0.05
$ (0.10)
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2022
Operational Metrics
Policies in Force
1,387,429
1,315,977
Policies in Force Retention
88.2 %
88.0 %
Vehicles in Force
2,356,603
2,234,461
HDC Paid Member Count
806,832
752,754
Net Promoter Score (NPS)
83
83
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated Net income (loss) excluding interest and other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude (i) changes in fair value of warrant liabilities; (ii) share-based compensation expense; and when applicable, (iii) restructuring, impairment and related charges, net; (iv) the net gain or loss from asset disposals; (v) losses and impairments related to divestitures; (vi) revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment; and (vii) certain other unusual items.
We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of the Company's performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations.
By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation to net income (loss), which is the most comparable GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for net income (loss) or other financial statement data presented in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as indicators of financial performance. Hagerty's Adjusted EBITDA may be determined or calculated differently than similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry, which could reduce the usefulness of this non-GAAP financial measure when comparing our performance to that of other companies.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income (loss):
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
in thousands
Net income (loss)
$ 18,623
$ 24,313
$ 19,137
$ 34,636
Interest and other (income) expense
(6,260)
(662)
(15,677)
375
Income tax (benefit) expense
4,604
(91)
12,002
4,077
Depreciation and amortization
10,753
8,890
34,893
24,337
Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net
473
—
8,857
—
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(850)
(11,583)
1,419
(37,869)
Share-based compensation expense
4,935
3,858
12,869
8,165
Losses and impairments related to divestitures
4,112
—
4,112
—
Revaluation gain previously held equity method
—
(34,735)
—
(34,735)
Other unusual items (1)
987
—
837
1,110
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 37,377
$ (10,010)
$ 78,449
$ 96
(1) Other unusual items primarily includes a net legal settlement accrual recognized in the three and nine months ended
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023 Outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income (loss):
2023 Low
2023 High
in thousands
Net income (loss)
$ 2,000
$ 12,000
Interest and other (income) expense
(18,500)
(18,500)
Income tax (benefit) expense
15,500
15,500
Depreciation and amortization
44,112
44,112
Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net
8,857
8,857
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
1,419
1,419
Share-based compensation expense
17,500
17,500
Losses and impairments related to divestitures
4,112
4,112
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 75,000
$ 85,000
Adjusted EPS
We define Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS") as consolidated Net income (loss), less the change in fair value of our warrants and, when applicable, the revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment divided by our outstanding and total potentially dilutive securities, which includes (i) the weighted-average issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock; (ii) all issued and outstanding non-controlling interest Hagerty Group Units; (iii) all unexercised warrants; (iv) all unissued share-based compensation awards; and (v) all issued and outstanding shares of the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock.
The most directly comparable GAAP measure is basic earnings per share ("Basic EPS"), which is calculated as Net income (loss) available to Class A Common Stockholders divided by the weighted average number of Class A Common Stock shares outstanding during the period.
We present Adjusted EPS because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance and believe it is used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating the consolidated performance of other companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EPS, which compares our consolidated Net income (loss) with our outstanding and potentially dilutive shares, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance on a fully consolidated basis.
Management uses Adjusted EPS:
- as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a fully consolidated basis;
- to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies; and
- as a preferred predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.
We caution investors that Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, including Basic EPS, and that Adjusted EPS, as we define it, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EPS has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as a measure of profit or loss per share.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Basic EPS:
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
in thousands (except per share amounts)
Numerator:
Net income (loss) available to Class A Common
$ 3,255
$ 14,714
$ 3,712
$ 36,685
Undistributed earnings allocated to Series A Convertible
261
—
110
—
Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
1,838
—
1,838
—
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
13,269
9,599
13,477
(2,049)
Consolidated net income (loss)
18,623
24,313
19,137
34,636
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(850)
(11,583)
1,419
(37,869)
Revaluation gain on previously held equity method
—
(34,735)
—
(34,735)
Adjusted consolidated net income (loss) (2)
$ 17,773
$ (22,005)
$ 20,556
$ (37,968)
Denominator:
Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock
84,479
82,816
84,042
82,569
Total potentially dilutive securities outstanding:
Conversion of non-controlling interest Hagerty Group
255,499
255,758
255,499
255,758
Conversion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to
6,785
—
6,785
—
Total unissued share-based compensation awards
8,490
6,878
8,490
6,878
Total warrants outstanding
19,484
19,484
19,484
19,484
Potentially dilutive shares outstanding
290,258
282,120
290,258
282,120
Fully dilutive shares outstanding (2)
374,737
364,936
374,300
364,689
Basic EPS(1)
$ 0.04
$ 0.18
$ 0.04
$ 0.44
Adjusted EPS(2)
$ 0.05
$ (0.06)
$ 0.05
$ (0.10)
(1) Numerator and Denominator of the GAAP measure Basic EPS
(2) Numerator and Denominator of the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EPS
