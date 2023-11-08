EANAN to debut its operational fleet of UAE-made heavy cargo and eVTOL aircraft at the Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EANAN, a UAE technology company is leading the next evolutionary step in transportation through advanced air mobility (AAM) with the launch of Dubai's first unmanned aircraft, aiming to become the first commercially operating air mobility company in Dubai.

Dubai technology company EANAN leads evolution in advanced air mobility with the launch of unmanned aircraft fleet (PRNewswire)

Engineered and produced in Dubai, EANAN's fleet of zero-emission heavy cargo and vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are designed to transport people and cargo safely, efficiently, and securely across any environment, location, and for every type of need.

EANAN brings together an ecosystem of Emirati and international experts, to deliver autonomous multi-copter and flying wing aircraft from its production facility in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), Dubai South, designed and engineered to exceed the rigorous demands and regulatory requirements of the aviation industry.

H.E. Rashid Hamdan Bin Khadim Al Nuaimi, Chairman, EANAN, commented, "Our vision is deeply aligned with the UAE's ambition to be a global hub of innovation. Dubai has consistently championed technology advancements and innovations, and the launch of EANAN is a testament to this vision. As the air mobility industry evolves, EANAN is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation as we nurture Emirati talent, imagination, and ingenuity."

The projected growth of the AAM market is expected to reach an impressive $110 billion by 2035.

Ali Al Ameemi, CEO of EANAN Aviation, added, "The launch of EANAN comes at a time where there's a greater demand for making transportation more accessible, efficient, and environmentally friendly. Our aim is to be the first commercially operating air mobility company in the city. From congestion-free travel to faster delivery of goods, assisting emergency response, and monitoring remote facilities, AAM has the potential to transform economies and societies.

"As a Dubai-born entity, we share the city's DNA, energy, and optimism for what is possible today and tomorrow as we play our role in helping position the UAE as an innovation hub and global leader in AAM," Al Ameemi added.

EANAN will be showcasing its S-120 and S-700 Heavy Cargo for the first time at stand 63 at the Dubai Airshow taking place 13-17 November 2023 at DWC. For more information please visit, https://eanan.ae/

