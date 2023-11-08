Cloud Native Computing Foundation Presents the Top End User Award to Spotify

For the second time, Spotify is recognized for its significant contributions to and involvement in the cloud native community

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Spotify , the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service, has been awarded the CNCF Top End User Award. CNCF presents this award twice a year in recognition of major end user contributions to the cloud native ecosystem. Since joining CNCF in early 2018, Spotify has made significant and continuous contributions to CNCF projects, with over 23,000 contributions in this last year alone.

CNCF is the open source, vendor-neutral hub of cloud native computing, hosting projects like Kubernetes and Prometheus to make cloud native universal and sustainable. (PRNewswire)

Spotify uses a variety of CNCF projects across its stack, including Argo, FluentD, OPA, Prometheus, gRPC, Kyverno, Envoy, and Kubernetes. On Kubernetes, Spotify operates over 150 clusters, running around 5,000 services across all stages of its software lifecycle. The company's gRPC adoption has been rapidly escalating, accounting for over 30% of all traffic and reaching nearly 50% of its services. Spotify is also in the process of migrating away from its in-house metrics system in order to standardize on Prometheus-based metrics, now handling 20 million metrics per second, and is using Kyverno extensively for its admission controller capabilities, including best practices and environment-specific data.

"We are delighted to announce that Spotify has been awarded the Top End User Award at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA 2023. Their pioneering work on the Backstage CNCF project has simplified development processes and encouraged open collaboration within our community," said Taylor Dolezal, head of ecosystem, CNCF. "Spotify's unwavering commitment is a prime example of how end users can drive progress in the cloud native ecosystem. Congratulations to the Spotify team for setting an exceptional excellence and community engagement benchmark."

Backstage , Spotify's developer portal project, has gained tremendous momentum — the project made its open source debut and was donated to the CNCF in 2020, then accepted into the CNCF Incubator in 2022. . Backstage now has 2,250 adopters, more than 50% of which have adopted it in 2023 alone, and over 4,000 evaluating companies. Spotify developers have also developed Backstage plugins, both at Spotify and for the OS community, specifically for CNCF projects, including Kubernetes, Argo, Prometheus, and Kubevela. The latest updates and upcoming features to Backstage are in the most recent Backstage roadmap webinar hosted by Spotify.

"We are incredibly humbled and grateful to the entire CNCF community for recognizing Spotify as the top end-user for a second time," said Dave Zolotusky, principal engineer at Spotify. "We have a long history of engagement with open source and we are always looking for opportunities to give back to these amazing communities. Winning an award like this really means a lot to us and pushes us to continue increasing our activity and contributions to the CNCF end user community and open source everywhere."

Beyond code and projects, Spotify has been and remains an active member of the community with involvement ranging from a CNCF TOC End User representative to members participating in the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon and EnvoyCon Program Committees, as well as the CNCF Ambassador program. They also remain active in speaking engagements, including EnvoyCon, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, and BackstageCon.

CNCF's end user ecosystem is home to many innovative and active members, including three runner-ups for this year's award: Fidelity , G-Research , and Wayfair .

Spotify is one of more than 150 organizations in the CNCF End User Community , which meets regularly to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies and innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation