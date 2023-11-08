AMERIGUARD SECURITY SERVICES, INC. elevates Its Corporate Profile with Listing on OTCQX®

New Milestone Reflects Company's Financial Growth and Commitment to Providing Shareholders with High-Quality Trading and Liquidity Opportunities

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. a Nevada corporation ("we," "AGSS", "AmeriGuard" or the "Company"), proudly announces its qualification for trading on the OTCQX®. AmeriGuard began trading on October 31, 2023, on OTCQX under the symbol "AGSS." The OTCQX Market is recognized for exhibiting companies that demonstrate high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, share timely news and disclosures, and maintain a strong compliance and regulatory framework.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important event for AmeriGuard. This move is in direct response to the interest in and growth of our investor community and underscores our long-standing commitment to increased transparency and high-quality, accessible trading. This strategic decision reflects the Company's strength and growth trajectory and will make our shares available to a broader range of institutional and retail investors.

"Our listing on the OTCQX represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy and offers increased visibility and better liquidity, helping enhance shareholder value," said [CEO's Name], CEO of AmeriGuard. "This upgrade is a testimony to our strong financial performance, corporate governance, and commitment to our shareholders. Our goal is to continue our strategic expansion, both organically and through key acquisitions, and we believe trading on OTCQX will broaden our reach within the investment community and increase our overall transparency."

The OTCQX Market has proven itself to be a leading platform, showcasing the best OTC-traded companies that are committed to maintaining world-class standards. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

The CEO Lawrence Garcia said, "We are pleased to take this important strategic step which allows us to establish a platform for growth by acquisition. Additionally, we hope to broaden our capabilities in our current industry as well as adjacent business segments.

About AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. (OTC Market: AGSS)

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. is a security services company, specializing in armed security guards. Its principal clients are the Military, Federal, and State government. It has been in business since 2000.

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. is a Nevada corporation.

