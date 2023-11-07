SKYDECK CHICAGO CELEBRATES 50 YEARS WITH ANNUAL "LOVE ON THE LEDGE" VALENTINE'S CONTEST

The iconic Chicago attraction at Willis Tower invites couples to win a wedding ceremony or vow renewal on The Ledge observation deck in honor of Valentine's Day

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydeck Chicago, world class museum and thrilling observation deck on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower, is excited to announce the launch of its highly-anticipated annual Valentine's Day social media contest, "Love on The Ledge." As the attraction proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024, this heartwarming event commemorates five decades of love stories set against the backdrop of the stunning Chicago skyline.

Love on The Ledge (PRNewswire)

Featuring five glass floor balconies, each extending 4.3 feet from the building, composed of three layers of half-inch thick glass laminated into one seamless unit, Skydeck Chicago soars 1,353 feet above the vibrant heart of Chicago. "Love on the Ledge" offers adventurous couples the opportunity to renew their vows or exchange their wedding vows in a private, romantic ceremony on The Ledge. To participate, couples are invited to share their love story and explain why they desire to experience "Love on the Ledge." Entries can be submitted through the official sweepstakes form, available on Skydeck's Facebook and Instagram pages from November 7 to December 4, 2023.

In December, four couples will be selected to receive a 15-minute vow renewal or wedding ceremony on the nation's highest observation deck, The Ledge providing unparalleled views of the city and its iconic skyline. Surrounded by floral arrangements, up to eight guests, and with a professional photographer to capture the moment, these ceremonies are scheduled for the morning of February 11, 2024, just days before Valentine's Day, adding an extra layer of romance to this already exceptional celebration.

To celebrate Skydeck's anniversary milestone along with the momentous occasion for each selected couple, this year's winners will receive a stay at Swissôtel Chicago the night before the ceremonies, located in the heart of Downtown Chicago, where the Chicago River meets Lake Michigan. Couples will indulge in the hotel's Romance Package, which includes hand-dipped Swiss chocolate strawberries, a champagne toast for two, complimentary breakfast, and late check-out.

"As we celebrate Skydeck Chicago's 50th anniversary, 'Love on the Ledge' takes on even greater significance," said Skydeck Chicago's General Manager, Randy Stancik. "This extraordinary event not only offers couples a breathtaking backdrop for their celebrations but also symbolizes our commitment to creating unforgettable moments in the heart of Chicago."

Skydeck Chicago has hosted over 1,300 proposals, weddings, vow renewals, and tens of thousands of romantic dates. In addition to the unique ceremony, couples will have the opportunity to explore Willis Tower's lower-level museum, a one-of-a-kind, Chicago-themed experience established in 2021. This immersive museum promises quirky photo opportunities and an interactive journey celebrating Chicago's distinct personality, rich history, diverse neighborhoods, and iconic landmarks. For more information, please visit Skydeck's Facebook, Instagram or website.

