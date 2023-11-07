Nektar Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Cash and investments in marketable securities at September 30, 2023, were $372.7 million as compared to $505.0 million at December 31, 2022. Nektar's cash and marketable securities are expected to support strategic development activities and operations into the middle of 2026.

"We've made significant progress across our pipeline, including initiating a Phase 2b atopic dermatitis study in October and completing plans to start a Phase 2b alopecia areata study in early 2024," said Howard W. Robin, President and CEO of Nektar. "These two studies position us for important and transformative data readouts for rezpegaldesleukin in the first half of 2025. In September, we signed a new clinical study collaboration with cell therapy leader, Cellular Biomedicine Group, who will evaluate NKTR-255 in combination with CBMG's tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy in advanced non-small cell lung cancer. This study is an example of the potential of NKTR-255 in combination with a range of cell therapies in liquid and solid tumors. Finally, we will end this year in a strong financial position with at least $320 million in cash and investments which provides us with a cash runway into the middle of 2026."

Summary of Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $24.1 million as compared to $23.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue for the first nine months of 2023 was $66.2 million as compared to $70.0 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Total operating costs and expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were $69.0 million as compared to $77.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Total operating costs and expenses in the first nine months of 2023 were $296.4 million as compared to $393.7 million in the first nine months of 2022. The reduction in operating costs and expenses for both the third quarter and the first nine months of 2023 were due to decreases in research and development expenses, general and administrative expense and restructuring, impairment and costs of terminated program. For the first nine months of 2023, these decreases were partially offset by $76.5 million in non-cash goodwill impairment.

R&D expense in the third quarter of 2023 was $24.1 million as compared to $33.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, R&D expense was $84.2 million as compared to $183.6 million in the first nine months of 2022. R&D expense decreased for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 due to the wind down of the bempegaldesleukin program.

G&A expense was $21.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to $22.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, G&A expense was $60.1 million as compared to $70.4 million in the first nine months of 2022. G&A expense decreased for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 due to the wind down of the bempegaldesleukin program.

Restructuring, impairment and costs of terminated program were $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to $16.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The amount for the third quarter of 2023 includes $10.2 million in non-cash lease and equipment impairment charges, $0.7 million for the wind down of the bempegaldesleukin program and $0.5 million in severance. The amount for the third quarter of 2022 includes $8.5 million for the wind down of the bempegaldesleukin program, $5.0 million for contract termination and other restructuring costs, $2.1 million in severance and $1.2 million in non-cash lease impairment charges.

For the first nine months of 2023, restructuring, impairment and costs of terminated program were $49.1 million. This amount includes $36.6 million in non-cash lease and equipment impairment charges, $8.0 million in severance and $3.6 million for the wind down of the bempegaldesleukin program.

For the first nine months of 2022, restructuring, impairment and costs of terminated program were $124.4 million. This amount includes $58.5 million in non-cash lease and equipment impairment charges, $29.8 million in severance, $28.9 million for the wind down of the bempegaldesleukin program and $7.1 million in contract termination and other restructuring costs.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $45.8 million or $0.24 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $59.0 million or $0.31 basic and diluted loss per share in the third quarter of 2022. Net loss in the first nine months of 2023 was $234.0 million or $1.23 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $308.5 million or $1.65 basic and diluted loss per share in the first nine months of 2022. Excluding the $10.2 million in non-cash impairment charges, net loss, on a non-GAAP basis, for the third quarter of 2023 was $35.7 million or $0.19 basic and diluted loss per share. Excluding the $113.1 million in non-cash goodwill and other impairment charges, net loss, on a non-GAAP basis, for the first nine months of 2023 was $120.8 million or $0.64 basic and diluted loss per share.

Third Quarter 2023 and Recent Business Updates

In September 2023 , Nektar announced a clinical study collaboration with Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) to evaluate NKTR-255 in combination with C-TIL051 in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients that are relapsed or refractory to anti-PD-1 therapy. Under the collaboration, CBMG will add NKTR-255 to its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial being conducted at Duke Cancer Institute. Enrollment for this trial is ongoing. Patients with moderate-to-severe AD that were treated with rezpegaldesleukin showed dose-dependent improvements in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI), Validated Investigator Global Assessment (vIGA), Body Surface Area (BSA), and Itch Numeric Rating Scale (NRS) over 12 weeks of treatment compared to placebo, which were sustained post-treatment over an additional 36 weeks. At the highest studied dose, the proportion of Daily Life Quality Index (DLQI) responders was 75% and the proportion of Patient Oriented Eczema Measure (POEM) responders was 65% at week 12. rezpegaldesleukin was well tolerated with no patients in the rezpegaldesleukin groups experiencing severe, serious, or fatal adverse events, and no anti-rezpegaldesleukin antibodies were detected.

In October 2023 , Nektar initiated a Phase 2b study of rezpegaldesleukin in patients with atopic dermatitis.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "will," "could," "develop," "potential," "advance" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for, rezpegaldesleukin and NKTR-255. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of rezpegaldesleukin and NKTR-255 are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) rezpegaldesleukin and NKTR-255 are investigational agents and continued research and development for these drug candidates is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in future clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) rezpegaldesleukin and NKTR-255 are in various stages of clinical development and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval; (iv) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (v) we may not achieve the expected cost savings we expect from our 2022 corporate restructuring and reorganization plan or our 2023 cost restructuring plan and we may undertake additional restructuring and cost-saving activities in the future, (vi) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vii) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

ASSETS

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 (1) Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 64,921

$ 88,227

Short-term investments

307,737

416,750

Accounts receivable

2,204

5,981

Inventory, net

15,130

19,202

Other current assets

9,033

15,808



Total current assets

399,025

545,968













Property, plant and equipment, net

19,949

32,451 Operating lease right-of-use assets

18,747

53,435 Goodwill

-

76,501 Other assets

4,523

2,245



Total assets

$ 442,244

$ 710,600













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

$ 3,288

$ 12,980

Accrued expenses

29,729

36,557

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

19,095

18,667



Total current liabilities

52,112

68,204













Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

102,193

112,829 Liabilities related to the sales of future royalties, net

123,610

155,378 Other long-term liabilities

4,961

7,551



Total liabilities

282,876

343,962













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock

-

-

Common stock

19

19

Capital in excess of par value

3,600,871

3,574,719

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,352)

(6,907)

Accumulated deficit

(3,435,170)

(3,201,193)



Total stockholders' equity

159,368

366,638

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 442,244

$ 710,600







(1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2022 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share information)







Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022



















Revenue:

















Product sales

$ 5,822

$ 4,969

$ 15,198

$ 15,969

Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sales of future royalties

18,167

18,342

50,860

52,167

License, collaboration and other revenue

155

314

179

1,896 Total revenue

24,144

23,625

66,237

70,032



















Operating costs and expenses:

















Cost of goods sold

12,431

4,972

26,485

15,402

Research and development

24,070

33,590

84,220

183,583

General and administrative

21,147

22,534

60,097

70,394

Restructuring, impairment, and costs of terminated program

11,360

16,830

49,107

124,350

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

76,501

- Total operating costs and expenses

69,008

77,926

296,410

393,729

Loss from operations

(44,864)

(54,301)

(230,173)

(323,697)



















Non-operating income (expense):

















Change in fair value of development derivative liability

-

-

-

33,427

Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to the sales of future royalties

(5,910)

(6,953)

(18,467)

(21,710)

Interest income and other income (expense), net

4,876

2,050

14,492

3,541 Total non-operating income (expense), net

(1,034)

(4,903)

(3,975)

15,258



















Loss before provision for income taxes

(45,898)

(59,204)

(234,148)

(308,439)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(61)

(155)

(171)

71 Net loss

$ (45,837)

$ (59,049)

$ (233,977)

$ (308,510)







































Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.24)

$ (0.31)

$ (1.23)

$ (1.65)



















Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss

per share

190,406

187,641

189,651

186,767

