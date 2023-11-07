Celebrate the most magical season of the year with a rich calendar of culinary, artistic and festive events in the heart of Paris

PARIS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of December, Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris will host a series events fusing artistic flair, theatrical brilliance, music and Michelin- starred gastronomy – a unique ground-breaking concept on the Parisian hotel scene.

Celebrations will kick off on 1st December at Le Cinq, where the three Michelin-starred restaurant will host "Opera Notes". Dishes created by Christian Le Squer will be paired with fine wines carefully selected by Eric Beaumard. Live piano and violin music accompanied by the voices of opera singers will grace the dining room, creating a harmonious musical symphony.

On 9th December, guests will immerse themselves in a night of lively celebrations at Le George. The energetic evening entitled 'Extravaganza' will celebrate Italian conviviality with a special Mediterranean menu featuring sharing plates by Chef Simone Zanoni.

On 16th December, guests will savor Chef Alan Taudon's signature dishes at L'Orangerie, immersing themselves in a quintessentially Parisian ambience within the iconic La Galerie at the heart of the Hotel. For this stylish occasion featuring theatrical and musical performances, the Hotel's mixologists will craft the most iconic cocktails of the city for guests to fully experience the city's vibrant and electrifying energy.

To experience the magic of Christmas Eve, guests will enjoy special menus created by Michelin- starred chefs. Diners can savour Perle Blanche Oysters with Champagne at Le Cinq, Bresse Chicken with Truffled Lentils at Le George, or Wild Turbot with Oscietra Caviar at La Galerie. These festive dinners will be enhanced by the soulful tunes of a Gospel choir, filling the Hotel with warmth and music.

The magic continues the following day with a Christmas Tea-Time crafted by Pastry Chef Michael Bartocetti, for an enchanting afternoon that can be enjoyed with family and friends, with Father Christmas himself!

To bid a stylish farewell to 2023 and ensure the last day of the year is truly memorable, 31st December will be transformed into a dazzling occasion. Guests will indulge exceptional culinary experiences at the Hotel's Michelin-starred restaurants. In this joyful ambience, the iconic countdown will take place in the heart of the Hotel, where guests will come together to ring in the New Year and dance the night away to tracks spun by a talented DJ.

Celebrate the most magical season of the year with a rich calendar of culinary, artistic and festive events in the heart of the City of Light

