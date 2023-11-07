Bailey & Galyen, Official Law Firm of the Texas Rangers, Congratulates Team on Winning 2023 World Series

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law, the Official Law Firm of the Texas Rangers, takes great pride in congratulating the World Series Champion Texas Rangers in their victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 Fall Classic. Their hard work, dedication and singular focus has rightfully taken them to the top of the baseball world and served as an inspiration for fans in Texas and across the nation. Against all odds, with an unwavering belief in themselves and a commitment to excellence, they have shown fortitude, passion and heart, the key ingredients of success in life, as well as in baseball.

Bailey & Galyen The Official Law Firm of the Texas Rangers World Series win! (PRNewswire)

As the Official Law Firm of the Texas Rangers, Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law has been privileged to witness first-hand the team's journey to the top. We consider ourselves fortunate to be associated with this amazing group of skilled and dedicated professionals. We join well-wishers everywhere to laud the boys of summer on their incredible achievement and look forward to rooting them on as they go for their second crown in 2024.

Quote from Phillip Galyen CEO/Owner:

Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law takes immense pride in our association with the Texas Rangers, Major League Baseball's 2023 World Series champions. We share with them a passion for excellence and a dedication to be the best at what we do.

About Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law:

Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law is a leading consumer law firm dedicated to providing high-quality legal services to clients, with offices in 21 cities throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the State of Texas, as well as in New Mexico and Arkansas. With a commitment to excellence, our firm has a long-standing tradition of delivering professional and personalized legal representation in various areas of law over the last 40 years. We are proud to be the Official Law Firm of the Texas Rangers and support their pursuit of excellence on and off the field.

Media Contact: Tyler Stephan, tstephan@texasrangers.com, marketing@galyen.com

Celebrating the Texas Rangers Win at Globe Life Field with the parade and ceremony! (PRNewswire)

Bailey & Galyen attorneys at law (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bailey & Galyen