WEKA Named a Visionary for Third Consecutive Year in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WekaIO (WEKA), the data platform provider for performance-intensive workloads, announced today that it has been named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for a third consecutive year. The company was evaluated for its WEKA® Data Platform software solution and recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

According to Gartner, By 2027, 60% of infrastructure and operations leaders will implement hybrid cloud file deployments, up from 20% in early 2023. By 2028, 70% of file and object data will be deployed on a consolidated, unstructured data storage platform, up from 35% in early 2023.1

WEKA is helping many of the world's leading enterprises and research organizations to overcome the performance limitations, latency bottlenecks, and inefficiencies of their legacy data infrastructure systems to more optimally manage unstructured data and performance-intensive workloads and derive maximum value from their data.

The WEKA Data Platform is purpose-built to modernize enterprise data stacks in the era of hybrid cloud and generative AI. Its advanced, software-based architecture transforms stagnant data storage silos into dynamic data pipelines that help to power data-starved GPUs more efficiently and fuel performance-intensive workloads like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing seamlessly and sustainably. The WEKA platform delivers affordable high performance at scale running on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and in hybrid and multicloud environments.

"We are honored to again be recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage," said Liran Zvibel, co-founder and chief executive officer at WEKA. "The rise of generative AI and proliferation of performance-intensive workloads are accelerating the pace of innovation at incomprehensible levels. It's an exciting time, but enterprises are under increased pressure to address performance bottlenecks, improve operational efficiencies, control costs, and rein in their carbon and energy footprint. WEKA is committed to helping them overcome these challenges so they can innovate and create without limits and capitalize on the immense opportunity presented by AI, ML, and GPU-powered computing."

A complimentary copy of the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage can be obtained from WEKA (registration required). Visit https://www.weka.io/lp/gartner-magic-quadrant-2023-visionary/ to read the complete report.

About WEKA

WEKA is leading a paradigm shift in how data is stored, managed, and processed in the cloud and AI era. The WEKA® Data Platform is a software solution transforming stagnant data silos into dynamic data pipelines that power GPUs efficiently and fuel performance-intensive workloads seamlessly and sustainably. Its advanced cloud-native architecture is optimized to solve complex data challenges at scale, delivering 10-100x performance improvements across edge, core, cloud, hybrid and multicloud environments. WEKA helps the world's leading data-driven organizations accelerate research and discovery breakthroughs and business outcomes – including 11 of the Fortune 50. The company operates in over 20 countries globally and is backed by dozens of world-class investors. For more information, visit www.weka.io or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

