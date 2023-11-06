Bucks County Wealth Management joins Cetera Advisor Networks

Advisory team managing about $85 million for clients moves from LPL Financial

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Bucks County Wealth Management** has joined Cetera Advisor Networks. Led by Grant Raskin** and partner Rob McLarnon,** Bucks County Wealth Management provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had about $85 million in assets under administration* as of Aug. 31, 2023. Wealth manager assistant Kevin Anthony rounds out the team of three financial professionals based in Chalfont, Pa.

"I'm pleased to welcome the Bucks County Wealth Management team to Cetera and look forward to seeing how this established practice utilizes our growth resources to accelerate its success," said John Pierce, head of business development at Cetera. "This affiliation is the latest example of experienced advisors being attracted to Cetera's leading resources and support, and we look forward to continued momentum as we head toward the homestretch of 2023."

Raskin has 12 years of experience in the industry and holds his Series 7, Series 63 and Series 65 registrations. He credits his passion for financial planning and investment management to his grandfather, who used articles from the Wall Street Journal to educate Raskin on the basics of the markets while he was growing up. Today, he uses his grandfather as inspiration to find new ways to better serve clients each day.

McLarnon, has seven years in the industry and holds his Series 7 and Series 66 registrations. While McLarnon joined the financial planning industry in 2016, he has been a tax and accounting professional since 2004 and began his own rapidly growing business in 2011. He is passionate about delivering a more comprehensive financial approach to families.

Anthony, a recent graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, serves as the firm's wealth manager assistant. Anthony is an insurance producer licensed to sell life, long-term care and disability insurance – but he aspires to be a financial advisor and will soon take his Series 7 registration exam. After he passes the exam, Raskin and McLarnon will mentor Anthony as a junior advisor. He looks forward to serving the individuals, families and professionals within his community.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 9,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $374 billion in assets under administration and $145 billion in assets under management, as of September 25, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

**Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

